Washington Corozo is very close to leaving Pumas for Brazil

The hobby of Pumas deserves recognition for patience. No fan of Mexican soccer has had to endure what the university students in the last tournaments of MX League. Each player who stands out above the average in the competition semester is put up for sale pending the highest bidder.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Erik Lira He is the last of the UNAM players who will pack his bags to reinforce a direct rival. The youth squad, and one of the best midfielders of the last Opening 2021, you will go to Cruz Azul and continue the trail started by the Carlos González, Facundo Waller, Juan Pablo Vigón or even his own Andres Iniestra.

However, Lira would not be the only one to leave just days before the start of the Closing 2022. Washington Corozo You are very close to leaving Ciudad Universitaria after your agent is in Brazil negotiating your pass to Flamengo or al Palmeiras, two of the most important institutions in the Rio de Janeiro country.

The information was released by the TUDN journalist Álvaro Santibañez, who affirmed through Twitter that the settlement would be close. “Sources indicate that Washington Corozo’s agent is already in Brazil to meet with the directors of Flamengo and Palmeiras to talk. “, wrote the communicator.

The text continues to explain the situation of the Ecuadorian soccer player, who only has a six-month contract with Pumas and the institution has not taken the step to offer a renewal. “The footballer from Pumas has 6 more months on loan, but he drew attention in South America“, Hill.