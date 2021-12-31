Watch the 2022 New Year’s Countdown from Times Square in New York live from your home | International | News

The official Times Square website will broadcast live coverage of the celebration online.

Although the crowds will be welcomed once again in Times squareWith Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing that the New Year’s Eve sphere crash will continue, some revelers New Yorkers will think twice about watching the ball drop live this year.

For them, the official website of the meeting will broadcast live coverage of the celebration online, without advertising in between, including the festivities prior to the event. Ball drop, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with artists and other celebrities.

The event takes place amid a restriction of the celebrations of New Years Eve given the increase in cases of Covid-19 in New York City and across the country. Around 15,000 people are expected to be received from places across the country and the world with varying rates of Covid cases and vaccination.

Transmission details

The transmission will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 31 and will run until 12:15 a.m. on January 1, 2022. The hosts are Jonathan Bennett (the unforgettable Aaron Samuels in Mean girls) and Jeremy Hassell, host of the event’s broadcast in previous years.

Among the artists of the night will be LL Cool J, Karol G and Journey. KT Tunstall tops the music lineup, with additional performances by Liza Koshy, the USO Show Troupe and the Sino-American Friendship Association.

Other media

The coverage can also be seen from the cellphones, on the sites

TimesSquareNYC.org

NewYearsEve.nyc

TimesSquareBall.net

And in social networks:

Facebook: Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC

Twitter: Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC