In an emotional farewell, Mayor Bill de Blasio offered his last press conference as president of the city, thanking New Yorkers and highlighting some of the measures initiated during his 8 years in the municipal government.

In his last report, de Blasio was accompanied by the first lady, his wife Chirlane Mccray, and their son Dante.

The mayor indicated that he leaves office proud for the work of his administration, but especially for the effort of New Yorkers to get ahead during these almost two years of pandemic.

To date, 95 percent of municipal employees are vaccinated against Covid-19, de Blasio explained.

He added that 6 million New Yorkers are fully immunized while 2 million have acquired the booster vaccine.

De Blasio is optimistic that 2022 will be the year the pandemic is left behind.

“Over the past 8 years we have created a better path forward. We made big changes to help working families, our children and protect our city. Thank you to all New Yorkers, thank you so much. It has been my honor to serve you,” said the Mayor. .

Among the initiatives launched during his tenure are Pre-K and 3K education for all infants, the ID NYC municipal identification, the Vision Zero program, which seeks greater road safety, and the end of the controversial police policy of ‘Detention y Registro ‘, known in English as’ Stop and Frisk’.

De Blasio has indicated that he is thinking about running for Governor in next year’s elections.

When asked on Wednesday what he would do if he did not fulfill that ambition, the mayor said he will continue in public service, emphasizing that he has dedicated his entire life to that.