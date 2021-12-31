What goes through the heads of the managers of Pumas

Since the transfer market began, two things were clear: they weren’t going to bring in reinforcements, but consequently, there weren’t going to be casualties either. However, the news of Erik Lira it took everyone by surprise. What do managers think?

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Decision-making of who to handle Pumas they do not finish making sense. Much is said about taking care of those who emerge in the club, about empowering them and then being able to sell them abroad, be it the MLS or the Old Continent and thus add money to the club’s coffers.

However, if the sale of Erik Lira to Cruz Azul, where is the credibility of the board? What does a fanatic who was promised there would be no casualties have to think? Or Andrés Lillini himself?

The actions of the board of directors then demolish years of a narrative in which the self is weighed, putting the team back at the top, but how do you achieve that if every time a team is finished settling they sell the figures ?

Although the confirmation of Cruz Azul is still missing to make the departure of the Pedregal team official, without a doubt during the next semester the fans of Pumas will not be happy at all. What will happen in the next few hours?