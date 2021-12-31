What have dermatological laboratories done in 2021 for social welfare or the environment?

The Corporate Social Responsibility of companies is increasingly relevant. Consumers and above all, those of the new generations, are much more aware of the impact that companies have on society and are committed to brands and institutions that have a positive impact on the world.

The current regulatory frameworks and future ones, such as the Spanish 2030 agenda, have among their objectives to move towards a general strategy of “Sustainable Development”. In the current Spanish environment, companies with more than 250 workers are obliged to report on their management in environmental and social matters in their management reports. The EU, for its part, already regulates this diligence in matters of human and environmental rights and dictates what is mandatory for European companies.

For this reason, CSR is already part of the business strategy of large companies and corporations such as dermatological laboratories. In the media we can see their campaigns and social actions carried out by celebrities, NGOs, social entrepreneurship, etc.

From OKSalud we have spoken with those responsible for some of the campaigns developed in 2021. What have dermatological laboratories done for social welfare or the environment this year?

AokLabs

Katia simoneWith roots in Africa, Portugal and Cuba, she observed, when her baby was born, the extraordinary results of the application of «African Gold» on her son’s skin; She learned about the work carried out by Kanvli, the African women’s cooperative that produces it in Ghana. “I realized that my Karité was something essential for many people and that this was what I wanted to dedicate myself to.” She started from scratch, knowing the good it could accomplish for children and adults in Europe (“to heal and soothe the skin of those in need”), while helping her “sisters” in Africa grow.

Currently, thanks to the cooperative they have created in Ghana, at Aoklabs they work directly with the 68 women in the collection of the Shea, Baobab and Moringa fruits that later become the active principles they use in their formulations. “Their work respects the natural environment, following ancient techniques of extraction by first cold pressure to preserve the enormous natural properties of each ingredient”, declares the founder.

“We are a bridge of life between two continents: we seek a fair and collaborative business relationship between the cooperative and whoever chooses our products, guaranteeing decent wages for African women, the true engine of Africa. Our fight is yours. We want equality, better training and well-being for them; We want to offer them a future for her and their families, without having to emigrate to another country ”, says Katia Simone, in a statement to OKSALUD.

Arkopharma

Arkopharma has collaborated for a few years with the Emalaikat Foundation, which works to improve the health, well-being and productivity of populations in different parts of Africa. “Taking water as a necessary basis for development, they work to create water resources and provide support in other areas of action such as health, food security and education, which are essential for the self-sustainable development of the population,” he says. Baldomero Falcones, CEO of Arkopharma Spain.

Specifically, Arkopharma’s contribution is aimed at the mission of Kokuselei where 40 volunteer Turkana mothers donate their work daily to take care of more than 800 children under the age of six, attending eleven maternal and child centers. “Thanks to this mission, children can eat every day, something that is not possible in their homes,” explains Falcones.

On the other hand, highlights the manager, “on June 5 the World Environment Day is celebrated and at Arkopharma we decided to celebrate it by taking action” after Gran Canaria suffered the largest forest fire in Spain in August 2019, which affected to more than 10,000 hectares. «To do this, for each photo of any Arkopharma product, in a natural environment, uploaded to social networks and tagged @fundacion_foresta Y @arkopharmaesp, Arkopharma donated 1 euro to the Foresta Foundation to contribute to the maintenance of irrigation in the summer months. This action managed to raise 2,000 euros, which was the equivalent of 110,000 liters of water to irrigate more than 1,000 trees during the summer of 2021, ”adds Falcones.

Cantabria Labs

Coinciding with the celebration of World Melanoma Day, on May 23, Cantabria Labs reactivated its campaign: “Rafa Nadal with Heliocare: Leave your skin on what is important, protect yourself from the sun”. The athlete and ambassador of the pharmaceutical company, provided the three keys to achieving a healthy life in the sun: “protect and repair your skin, combine oral and topical photoprotection and, finally, check your moles and go to your dermatologist.”

«From Cantabria Labs we work every year to go far with our awareness campaigns for a healthy life in the sun, despite the fact that more and more Spaniards are aware of the dangers of exposure to solar radiation and have decided to improve their habits when In the open air, there is still a lot of awareness work ahead. For this reason we have the figure of Rafa Nadal to achieve our goal: to improve people’s quality of life ”, says the Director of Communication and CSR, Isabel de Villota.

In Cantabria Labs, 5% of Heliocare’s sales are allocated to social action. The informative campaign was present in more than 3,600 Spanish pharmacies and during 2021 a dissemination plan was developed through different marketing and advertising channels and supports, such as television advertisements, videos for digital media and social networks.

Chests

«A healthy planet is the best antivirus and with this project the fingerprint of each one is transformed into a true oxygen lung. In this pandemic context that we are experiencing, we want to invite participation and reflection to achieve a change in mentality and make our people aware of the importance of maintaining biodiversity, as a first step to protect it, and to avoid the transmission and spread of pathogens. from animal species, as is the case of Covid-19 “, declares the Head of the Corporate Social Responsibility Area of ​​the Cooperativa Cofares, Luz Álvarez Espiga.

Thus, the drug distribution cooperative continues to advance in its renewed “Environmental Strategy” and its latest initiative in 2021 focused on preserving the environment and helping to provide more oxygen to the planet through the Cofares Forest 4.0.

The initiative, which is part of the Sustainable Development Goals and the parameters of the new Climate Change Law, joins others already underway to reduce carbon emissions CO2. All in all, it aims to unite the best of the online and physical world to make the reforestation of a deserted area of ​​Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) a reality, with which it is estimated to absorb a total of 101 tons of CO2.

ISDIN

One more year, and now three, ISDIN has actually developed the campaign «Juntas contra el Cancer» for its line Isdin Woman. This initiative, which on social networks was articulated under the hashtag #JuntasWomanIsdin, began on October 19, coinciding with International Breast Cancer Day and lasted for a month.

This December the donation arrived: € 25,000 for the FERO Foundation and the Institute of Oncology of the Hospital Valle de Hebrón (VHIO) to aid in breast cancer research. The amount will be used to finance international research on liquid biopsy, a technique that consists of detecting cancer through a simple drop of blood, thus avoiding invasive biopsies and surgeries.

“The donation has been possible thanks to the participation of more than 900 pharmacies that, within the framework of this campaign, have raised 1 euro for each Woman ISDIN, Germisdin Hygieneíntima or Ureadin Rx Rd product that they have sold”, details the country manager of ISDIN Spain, Luis Doussinague.

Laboratories BABÉ

Through the “For a smile” campaign, Laboratorios BABÉ and Farmamundi are able to help thousands of people in disadvantaged countries thanks to all the pharmacies and consumers that support the project by acquiring solidarity balms.

The funds raised are destined to respond to the different health needs of thousands of women and girls in African and Latin American countries. The project, which has already been joined by more than 2,300 Spanish pharmacies, continues to be active and stronger than ever in 2021 to be able to stop the difficult situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the most impoverished populations.

Pierre Fabre

The program “Green Impact Index», From Pierre Fabre laboratories, is a simple, scientifically sound and transparent qualification based on 20 criteria that guide its researchers and engineers to improve the eco-socio-design of their products. It is his response to the growing distrust of consumers and patients towards brands about their ability to respect the environment, engage with society and communicate it in a transparent and verifiable way.

“The Green Impact Index encourages our brands to participate in programs in favor of biodiversity, therapeutic education, patient associations or the fight against precariousness”, states the Director of Green Mission Pierre Fabre, Florence Guillaume.

The CEO of the Pierre Fabre Group, Eric Ducournau, affirms that “for the first time, consumers will be able to choose a cosmetic or family health product with full knowledge of its eco-social impact and with the guarantee of reliable and detailed information without artifice”.