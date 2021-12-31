what it is, how it works and everything you need to know

Surely you use it on a daily basis, but have you really wondered What is WiFi? How does it work? we do and we have got down to work to investigate it and share it with you. The truth is that there is a lot of technology that constantly comes into our hands, but many times we do not take the time to fully know what we are using.

Today it is very normal (and sometimes expected) that in any home and office there is a WiFi routerIn fact, it may sound strange when there is nowhere to “connect” and the truth is that it has been incorporated in such a native way in our daily lives that we do not stop a bit to think about what we use and what are the consequences of having it.

What is WiFi?

Let’s start by defining it. WiFi is a standard for wireless Internet connection that emerged on the market in 1998. This technology allows multiple devices to connect to a network through a wireless router that broadcasts a radio signal that is picked up by the connecting devices.

The connected device returns a connection request through the same frequency radio and the router converts it into a request to the network through the cable, to respond with the requested data packet.

This connection has limits and will depend on the signal strength of the router used, you can connect to a wireless network between 5 and 150 meters, depending on the capacity of the device.

Types of WiFi

Since its launch, the WiFi standard has evolved, but always based on 802.11 and in each version it has improved the connectivity and the speed capacity supported to provide a greater bandwidth, but also support a greater number of devices connected to the same network.

IEEE 802.11: This was the first standard created and announced in 1998, although it is currently out of use. Through this connection you could get two Mbps of maximum speed, something that was enough for the time, but nowadays it would be impossible to use it. IEEE 802.11a: In 1999, the next standard emerged that had increased its speed capacity to 54 Mbps. This version was the first to use the 5 GHz frequency, which has the ability to easily block objects and therefore has a slightly more limited range. IEEE 802.11b: This standard has a speed of 11 Mbps, but it operates under the 2.4 GHz frequency and that makes it a bit more universal, as well as having a greater range. IEEE 802.11g: It has a speed of 54 Mbps like version a, but with the difference that it connects through the 2.4 GHz frequency. IEEE 802.11n: This version of the standard achieves up to 300 Mbps and also has a 2.4 GHz frequency, which is much more widely used internationally. IEEE 802.11ac: This standard emerged in 2014 and is known more as WiFi 5, it offers a maximum speed of 1,300 Mbps and operates in the 5GHz band. IEEE 802.11ax: We reached one of the most recent standards available and it is known as WiFi 6, it emerged in 2019 and can offer theoretical connections of up to 9.6 Gbps.

The WiFi 7 standard is currently under development, which may quadruple the connection capacity currently in the market.

Set up a WiFi network

Setting up a WiFi network is quite simple and usually no expert help is needed. Most of the WiFi routers that we get on the market arrive with an established configuration, they even have a previous password, which you will have to change later for greater security.

This type of device will be enough to connect it to the main Ethernet cable that comes from the connection provided by your service provider and when you connect it to the electrical network it should start working.

If you want to modify the password or any of the other values ​​in case you are a slightly more advanced user, you must go to the administration address in your browser which can vary, but generally it is “192.168.0.1” or “192.168.1.1” without the quotes and that will open a screen where you must place the credentials that are on a sticker of the device itself, as you can also try the combination “admin” in the username and password field.

Is it safe to use WiFi?

In general, WiFi networks have security and privacy issues, although that with time and the evolution of routers has improved. The truth is that networks are visible so that devices can connect to it and that already makes it, in part, vulnerable.

But nevertheless, networks that are encrypted are becoming less dangerous, since it is not so easy for cybercriminals to access them, but the dangers remain in the well-known public networks.

When using public networks anyone can enter them, so an information theft attack can be easily perpetrated, stealing important information such as passwords, social networks, banking access and much more.

To reduce the risks posed by a WiFi network, you could follow some of the following security recommendations:

Change password that comes by default in the router and adds a combination in which you incorporate letters and numbers, but also special symbols. Select the WPA2 encryption system as a security method, because it is the most advanced and safest. Modify the default SSIDIn that case, it is better to create a new one that is not related to the password and that cannot offer any indication about the operator used. Turn off the WiFi router when you are going to be out from your home or office for several days. Enable MAC address filtering, because it will allow those devices that have a specific MAC address to access the network. Defines the maximum number of devices that can connect to your WiFi network.

Tricks to improve your WiFi network

The connection to the WiFi network in a stable way depends on many factors, from the router itself, the provider’s network, the location of the device, even the number of objects and electronics that can interfere with the distribution of the signal, however, there are a few tricks so you can have the best possible signal:

Place your router in a central place: Either in the office or at home, place the device in a central place that can be accessed by most of the devices that connect in a more effective way, this will allow a more equitable distribution of the signal and thus avoid walls and objects that may affect the network. Use a repeater to improve the signal: When the space is too big and you have walls that can affect the signal, it is best to get a repeater that will extend the signal from the main router to the rest of the house. This device picks up the main signal and then replicates it at the same intensity to another room. Connect a directional antenna: Most routers come with short-range external antennas, but there are some antennas with higher capacity called directional antennas on the market, which can emit a much stronger signal and have a longer range, especially for connecting computers and televisions that cannot move from each other. your location. Modify the router channel: A large part of the routers are configured by default on the same channel and that means that they are all sending the signal on the same frequency, which affects the capacity of the network. To improve it, go into the WiFi settings and switch to a different channel.

