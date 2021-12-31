What to do with solar panels that are no longer used

File photo. | Credit: Getty Images / Moment RF / Xiu Huo

One of the biggest challenges of solar energy is how to recycle devices that no longer work, so it converts solar energy into something renewable, but not entirely sustainable.

At present, the useful life of these systems ranges between 25 and 30 years, this without counting the failures that occurred in the transport process or in their installation, which causes many of these obsolete panels to end up in a garbage dump. or crushed.

Faced with this situation, A group of researchers from Arizona State University (ASU for its acronym in English) are developing a new recycling process that will make it possible to take advantage of the valuable metals and materials within these panels such as silver and silicon, which makes this process an attractive option in economic matters, and is that, one of the current problems with solar panels lies in their cost of reuse, because when crushing those that are already obsolete, they end up being sold as ground glass Well, one would generate enough to generate approximately $ 3; however, the cost of dismantling and transit is about 25, making this recycling a necessary but not profitable task.

The ASU initiative has received funding from the United States Department of Energy, as the project seeks to lay the foundations for a recycling plant in the next three years.

Meng Tao, sustainability researcher at Asu explained to the specialized media The Verge, warns that although relatively few solar panels have reached the end of their useful life, this figure will increase considerably in the coming years, and if there is no With proper harvesting processes, the world could face a supply shortage of silver ore long before the full transition to clean energy has been made.

Tao added that although some of these solar panels are recycled, the materials are rarely recovered, as operators usually remove the aluminum frame that holds the panel together and then shred it; but nevertheless, with the new process the materials would be separated through chemicals, specifically a mixture developed by TG companies, a startup created by the researcher, in addition, although “aggressive” chemicals would be used, these could “be regenerated and used over and over again,” he explained.

If all the development goes well during the next two years, the next step of the initiative will be to attract private investment for the creation of a pilot plant that can recycle around 100,000 solar panels per year.

Karsten Wambach, founder of PV Cycle, a company dedicated to recycling solar panels, explained that this project has great potential to recover valuable secondary materials; however, such harvesting may not cover the full cost of dismantling and recycling the panels, so “support policies” may be needed to bring the process to scale.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency, by 2050 humanity could be throwing away 6 million tons of dead solar panels each year, almost as many as those installed today, which is why this type of recycling projects are being carried out. more and more necessary.

