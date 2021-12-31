what was Chente’s peculiar secret (and routine) to preserve his powerful voice – Prensa Libre

During his 60-year career, Vicente Fernández took advantage of his impressive voice to sneak into one of the most influential artists in Spanish-language music on a global scale. That’s why the secret to keeping your voice arouses curiosity.

After his death, on December 12 of this year, the life of Vicente Fernández continues to arouse interest in all the details that surround it. From his personal secrets to the large fortune he made during his 40-year career.

And is that “Chente” was one of the most prodigious voices in Mexican music, his tone of voice was unmatched and he always kept it in an impressive shape, despite the years.

A report published in the Mexican media reveals what was the great secret of “Chente” to preserve his mythical timbre of voice when singing.

The secret would have been revealed by one of his ex-wives. In the statements he spoke about how the “Charro de Huentitán” kept his voice in an impeccable state and with a unique power.

And it is that Vicente Fernández could sing for up to three uninterrupted hours when he performed live.

According to Mexican media, the great secret to maintaining the impressive voice consisted of a mixture that he made with one of his favorite alcoholic beverages.

Many assure that in his presentations the “Charro de Huentitán” liked to drink with the audience, but to maintain his voice he used a little cognac mixed with honey to maintain impressive that characteristic tone that he achieved thousands of successes.

Disciplined

In addition to taking care of his voice, “Chente” was always a highly demanding professional with his presentations. A note published by Univision indicates that he was also careful during his tours.

As soon as he arrived at an airport, he would go to his hotel, visit the venue where he was going to appear to meet him, but on the day of the show he did not leave his room at all, and they even brought his food to the door to avoid the currents of air.

In addition, in one of the thousands of interviews he gave throughout his career, Vicente said that he did not like to arrive with alcohol in his blood when he offered concerts, but preferred to drink during his presentations, especially because the public invited him .

The interpreter recalled that among the drinks that his audience once offered him was brandy, cognac, different alcohols at the same time, a reason that seemed a slight to despise some, but he never “made a fool of himself” by falling on stage, on the contrary , delighted his most loyal followers until the last moment.