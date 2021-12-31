What’s true about the prenuptial agreement signed by Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce | Mexico | MX | Marriage | Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

In July 2020, Carlos Ponce and Karina Banda got married without anyone finding out about the union, something that they made public only on December 1 of that same year through their social networks, where they uploaded a photo of their marriage in Miami.

Although the actor and singer pointed out that it was not a secret wedding, as it was planned unexpectedly, because the coronavirus pandemic was hitting the world, they preferred to do a discreet ceremony, only accompanied by their closest circle.

Now about a year and a half of married, the couple is very happy, since they enjoy their love to the fullest. Currently the Puerto Rican is focused on his projects, while the entertainment journalist is replacing Lili Estefan, who went on vacation, in the program “El gordo y la flaca”.

Precisely during her presence in the television space, where they talked about the mansions of the famous, her partner Raúl de Molina pointed out that she could not complain because she lived in a very large house. To which she replied: “But it is not mine, it is not in my name, nor do I think I put it”. Faced with this response, the ‘Gordito’, as she affectionately calls him, asked her if she had signed a prenuptial contract with her husband. What did he say?

DID KARINA BANDA AND CARLOS PONCE REALLY SIGN A PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT?

After hearing that Karina Banda did not have the house where she lives with Carlos Ponce in her name, De Molina told her that if she wanted to, she would get it in just one month. But since he did not get a clear answer, he was direct and asked him if they had reached an agreement on the goods acquired before getting married.

She immediately told him: “What question are you not?”, but in the face of such insistence, it was direct and concise: “Not at all, no. That’s love, nobody signed anything “.

In addition, stated that everyone has their belongings and properties, referencing your townhouse. “What we buy after the wedding is supposed to belong to both of us,” he said.

Immediately, Raúl de Molina pointed out that for him everything they had before the wedding is already theirs, to which Karina Banda responded in surprise: “Also? I didn’t know”. After that they began to laugh.