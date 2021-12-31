Where to watch the New York New Years broadcast

It is a fact that “New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve”, the annual New Year’s concert in New York will be held in person and will also be broadcast on social media and television. The Times Square event will begin broadcasting on December 31, 2021 at 6 pm New York and 5 pm Mexico time. It will be until 8 pm in New York and 7 pm in Mexico that the show “New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” will begin, presented year after year by Ryan Seacrest. This year Billy Porter, Liza Koshy and Ciara will also host the long-awaited concert.

Artists such as Karol G, KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Chlöe and Journey will sing to say goodbye to New Years Eve. Also during the “New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve” program, singers such as: Ajr and Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar and French Montana will perform. As well as: Macklemore, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, Onerepublic. And it should be noted that Daddy Yankee will give a special presentation from Puerto Rico and it will be broadcast during the show.

At 12 o’clock the fall of the crystal ball will begin and the celebration will end at 12:15 am. In order to view the New Years event in Times Square it will be available at the following sites: TimesSquareNYC.org, NYE Live Webcast and TimesSquareBall.net.

New York will hold its annual concert to welcome 2022

The New Year’s celebration in Times Square in New York continues, this although the infections by Covid-19 continue to increase in the United States and in the world. In order to carry out the annual show, Bill de Balsio, Mayor of New York, requested the use of face masks at all times. Likewise, the mayor asked that attendees must present their vaccination certificates and negative tests for SARS-CoV-2.

Faced with the increase in Covid-19 cases in New York specifically, the Times Square Alliance, which is the organization in charge of carrying out the New Year’s celebration, decided to limit the event’s quota. Well, this year only 15 thousand people will be allowed to attend, while in previous years approximately 58 thousand people attended.

For their part, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will have their own celebration, as they will have their own New Year’s party from Miami, which will be broadcast live on NBC. In the event Miley Cyrus promises the participation of Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca $ h and Noah Cyrus. About his party Cyrus said: “Pete Davidson will be funny and I will be naked and together we will have a show.”