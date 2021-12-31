Who is Jaime Echenique? The Colombian who will play in the NBA – Other Sports – Sports

Three years after Braian Angola was about to be the first Colombian to play in the NBA, Jaime Echenique pick up the flag and will achieve it with the Washington wizards.

I always try to get the best out of every situation, that is essential to be in training

Jaime, 24 years old and 2.1 meters tall, began his career at Wichita State in Kansas, a team on the American basketball university circuit, where he stayed from 2018 to 2020, the year in which he left for Europe to acquire the necessary experience. to play in the NBA.

There he played in the Endesa League with Acunsa de San Sebastián, the last step before starting his adventure in the NBA G-League with Capital City Go-Go, a Washington subsidiary team where he ended up playing the entire beginning of the season. 2021-2022 before being recruited and where you can return after 10 days with the ‘sorcerers’.

“The Colombian has played in 14 games (13 as a starter) with the Capital City Go-Go this season, averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting .554 from the floor. Echenique has added six double-doubles and currently ranks third in the NBA G League with 25 blocks this season, “the US capital team said in a statement.

He fought in the G-League

Echenique signed an ‘Exhibit 10’ contract, which allowed him to train with the team in the preseason with a view to earning a spot on the team’s 15-man roster for this season. It did not succeed.

“Being here with the figures, adapting to the game system and what the coach requires is very different. You want adaptation to learn to play, to read to your classmates, how to play with (Kyle) Kuzma, with Bradley Beal. They have been very good companions, they have helped me every time I have questions ”, said Echenique at the time.

Jaime is not late at night being the first Colombian in the NBA, because with the smile and mental strength that characterize him, he thinks that doing things well is first.

“I have been training from 7 am to 2 pm. It’s stressful, but I play with everyone, I try to get a smile from them and that I bring to training, it helps my teammates. I always try to make the best of every situation, I will always give my best with a smile on my face. The most important thing is to always do things with love, ”he said.

