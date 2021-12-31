Who was Saint Silvestre, the last “saint” of the year and the first “legal” pope of Christianity

Admin 7 hours ago World Leave a comment 49 Views

  • Edison veiga
  • BBC News Brazil, Rome

A fresco by an unknown author shows Pope Sylvester with Emperor Constantine

Image source, Public domain

Caption,

A fresco by an unknown author shows Pope Sylvester with Emperor Constantine.

During the first centuries of Christianity, that new religion of the followers of Jesus was not well regarded.

The first Christians prayed underground and, not infrequently, were persecuted and killed by Roman soldiers.

This is because Christians did not worship the emperor, they had another type of king, and they also refused to serve in the army.

It was through his political skill that Emperor Constantine (272-337), with Rome in a context of decline, promulgated, together with Emperor Licinius (250-325), the Edict of Milan, officially ending religious persecution. .

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Regime streamlines relations with China and opens diplomatic headquarters in Managua

The People’s Republic of China officially reopened diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, according to official media …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved