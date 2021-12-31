Why does Kindle remain the best alternative for digital reading? – FayerWayer

The inveterate reader of the new era has a universe of alternatives to enjoy the written word. In addition to the traditional book, refused to be displaced by its magic, digital platforms become options that increasingly have more pros than cons. Among the most popular is Kindle, Amazon’s electronic reader that is at the top of this range.

Reading opinions on the web I found different positions regarding traditional and digital readings. On the side are the Orthodox, faithful to go to the bookstore and buy the most recent at the box. Best seller or that classic that everyone has on their to-do list.

On the other hand, there are those who migrated to the digital world and enjoy a book on screens in the same way (or even more) than on paper pages.

Then, while browsing through different sites, I came across the blog of César Duarte, with whom a phrase was impregnated: “What good is the experience of reading a physical book? if I don’t have access to it. Or if it takes me 2 months to import it. I want the book now!”Says the blogger.

Without a doubt, this is the first advantage of having a Kindle at home, access to thousands of titles digitally. Other ways to get some books require a trip or an import that can double or triple the cost of the book and in the Amazon electronic reader you have it with the simple acquisition of the equipment.

In the same order of costs, the books that do not arrive within the Kindle catalog have a much more accessible price than the physical one. The same blog that we consulted details that each title has an average that is handled between approximately USD $ 10.

Is it harmful to eyesight?

It is the first question anyone asks. And the question is logical because the inveterate reader spends hours, days, weeks and months reading different recommendations or findings. So, being on an additional screen to that of the cell phone and work, can represent an added effort in terms of entertainment.

However, Kindle has the particularity of having a different light that is emitted from the surface of the screen and not from the back of the e-ink layer. For this reason, the illumination does not reach the retina directly and thus there is no exhaustion in sight, says Amazon.

Amazon has several Kindle options that vary by amount of storage, catalog length, and banner ad integration. According to The Verge, the best offer is the Kindle Tenth generation that is in virtual stores for a price around USD $ 90.

Among the highlights of this device is that it has 8GB of storage and a resolution of 167ppi.

Currently the most popular device is the latest release, the Kindle Paperwhite. There are different models of this development. First up, there’s the 8GB one with banner ads priced at about $ 140. This same version, but without ads, is $ 160. In addition, there is an option to Signature Edition It starts at $ 190, but it has 32GB of storage.

In technical matters they are all similar, it is a kind of special tablet limited to reading texts with USB charging cables. You can adjust the light for intensity and you can take it anywhere. Your collection would no longer go in a large library, but is now housed in a data cloud.