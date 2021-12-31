Why his divorce involved 10 years and 200 million dollars – Prensa Libre

According to the United States media, including TMZ, the couple sealed the agreement in early December 2021, but it was until now that the Superior Court of the state of Los Angeles made the divorce official.

Not all stories have a pleasing or positive ending, and in love, this can happen too. Renowned 74-year-old actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and 66-year-old journalist Maria Shriver have reached that point. After being married in 1986, the pair managed to divorce after 10 years of trying.

It all started in 2011 when Maria Shriver -who is the niece of John F. Kennedy- requested the end of the marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger after learning that her then husband had had an affair with the housekeeper, the Guatemalan Mildred Patricia ” Patty ”Baena.

The facts were exacerbated when the family learned that Joseph Baena was born from that relationship. According to the media, the young man got to know the renowned actor from Terminator until he was 14 years old and today they have strengthened their relationship.

The question that many have raised around the Schwarzenegger-Shriver case has to do with how long it took to finalize the divorce. Information from TMZ points out that it took so long as for the past 10 years there has been “a lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement.”

The media adds that the infidelity of the actor and also a bodybuilder has cost him more than 200 million dollars, half of a property agreement between the ex-partner that amounted to 400 million dollars. From that account, the amount was divided and there was no prenuptial agreement.

Over the past few years, despite the agreement that began in 2011, both Schwarzenegger and Shriver have moved but have maintained a cordial relationship with each other. They have even been seen in photographs with the four children they had.