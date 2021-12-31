Wink to Barça and Madrid! Erling Haaland warns that he will play in Spain

2021 comes to an end with a monumental ‘bombshell’ by Erling Haaland, player who is the great dream of all Europe. After a few weeks (or months) of rumors, everything seems to indicate that the 21-year-old footballer intends to continue his career in Spanish football, where FC Barcelona and Real Madrid await him patiently.

The Borussia Dortmund killer has enjoyed his holidays in Marbella, where he has been visiting different restaurants, supermarkets or tourist sites. Haaland has not gone unnoticed, by anyone, and some fans have asked him about his plans for the future, as reported this Friday by the newspaper ‘AS’. ANDThe scorer has been friendly at all times and has answered, openly, what his intention is.

“I will play here, in Spain” Haaland has responded to the fans who have stopped him in the streets, always according to information from the Madrid environment. It should be remembered that, a few days ago, the journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had reported that Haaland’s intention is to play in Spain, something that is ‘confirmed’ by the words that the same player would have said to his fans during the festivities this month of December.

The journalist, in particular, reported that “Earling Haaland does not like the Premier League as much as LaLiga. In fact, the English League is not among the dreams of the Norwegian, who prefers to play in Spain.” Also, according to these information, there are FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as the two ‘greats’ who will fight for the transfer of the footballer during the month of July.

It must be remembered, in any case, that in Barça see Haaland as a ‘dream’ for him to become the team’s offensive leader in the short and long term. That is why Joan Laporta, culé president, met a few weeks ago, during the Golden Boy gala, with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, in a meeting in which he again conveyed the Barça’s interest in taking over him Transfer of the Norwegian in 2022, despite the fact that the culé economic situation is more than delicate.

How much will the signing of Erling Haaland cost?

Beyond the player’s interest in making a leap to Spanish football, we must be very aware that it will not be an economic transfer. ‘BILD’ has reported that there is a 75 million euro buyout clause for Borussia Dortmund, but it will not be the only thing that would have to be paid for the forward, remembering that Mino Raiola and the footballer’s father will ask for a ‘juicy’ transfer bonus that would amount to 60 million euros: 40 ‘kilos’ for the representative and another 20 for Alf-Inge Haaland.

It would be, at least 135 million, to which we will have to add the 35 or 40 gross ‘kilos’ that Haaland wants to charge per season. It is a more than complicated operation for a Barça that is going through a delicate economic situation, but they will exhaust all their options to see the Norwegian dressed as a Barça player in 2022.