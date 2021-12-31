With a broken heart Ariadne Díaz announced that her dog was eaten by a crocodile

Nothing to finish 2021 Ariadne Diaz suffered a painful loss in the most unexpected way. The actress confessed that a crocodile had eaten his dog Tacha “in a second”.

The protagonist of soap operas such as “La malquerida” and “Llena de amor” is going through a very sad moment when she has to say goodbye to the year with her dog Tacha. Ariadne Diaz He confessed through Instagram stories his sudden loss.

With a series of photographs, the Mexican actress shared with all her followers the story of how Tacha died. It was during a walk that a crocodile approached its pet and in just an instant it had disappeared.

“Yesterday while we were returning home from the beach, which is one block from my house, a crocodile caught her, and in a second Tacha was gone. (…) I ask you to be extremely careful in this entire area. I have found crocodiles outside my house, on the beach and even in the sea, “he wrote.

With a broken heart, Ariadne Díaz fired her dog Tacha, who had been an important part of her life for years. “I never imagined that yesterday would be his last day in this world. That this story would be his last video. That I didn’t have time to hug her and tell her how much I love her and how much I would miss her. I love you, Tacha. I loved you from the first moment I saw you and I love you even after you left”.