With Embiid lit up, the Sixers beat the Nets in New York

Philadelphia 76ers He added his third consecutive victory, and it was not one more because he achieved it at the Barclays Center against the leader of the Eastern Conference of the NBA, Brooklyn nets, by the hand of a Joel embiid illuminated.

Embiid got off to a phenomenal start with seven points in just four minutes for Philadelphia to take a quick 18-9 lead. Kevin Durant’s appearance brought the Big Apple team closer to the scoreboard, but the Cameroonian was fired up and exposed a weak home defense as the visit ended the first quarter with a 39-31 partial win.

With an Andre Drummond shining on both sides of the field, the Sixers managed to hold the difference in the beginning of the second inning, until they suffered a points drought that allowed the Nets comeback, supported mainly by Durant and James Harden. Embiid had to take the upper hand and got a triple with a board so that his team reached the break with a minimal advantage: 55-54.

The trend of the second quarter was maintained at the beginning of the third and the New York team was soon in front of the scoreboard. However, Doc Rivers’ team, absent by NBA health and safety protocol, reacted in time to even the game and hold the 84-82 lead.

The final stretch of the match maintained the parity in the game with twists and turns on the scoreboard, until Embiid appeared in all its splendor with a team that took advantage of the defensive weaknesses of the homeowners to obtain a great victory.

Embiid was the game’s leading scorer with 34 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Behind him were the figures of the Nets, Durant and Harden, who added 33 units each.

With this result, the Nets remain at the top of the East with a record of 23-10, while the Sixers clinch sixth place with 19-16.

Other results of the day:

Orlando Magic 118-136 Milwaukee Bucks

Washington Wizards 110-93 Cleveland Cavaliers

Photo: Getty Images