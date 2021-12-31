Without the presence of Giammattei or the presidents of Congress and the Supreme Court, the 25th anniversary of the signing of peace is commemorated – Prensa Libre

During the ceremony, held at the National Palace of Culture, the presence of President Alejandro Giammattei, the President of Congress, Allan Rodríguez, and the President of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), Silvia Valdés, was evident.

With the absence of the presidents of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial bodies, the Government of Guatemala commemorated this Wednesday, December 29, the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accords, an act in which deputy Manuel Conde, negotiator of the peace process.

However, at the main table were the deputy Manuel Conde Orellana, the director of the Presidential Commission for Peace and Human Rights, Ramiro Alejandro Contreras, and the Minister of Culture and Sports, Felipe Aguilar.

Meanwhile, among the attendees were Army officers, representatives of civil society, ministers, and Army deputies.

Deputy Manuel Conde was appointed to exchange the peace rose at the National Palace of Culture, sign the Golden Book and was appointed Ambassador of Peace. Conde was a negotiator of the peace process during the government of Jorge Serrano Elías, in 1991, when he served as Secretary General of the Presidency.

“That conflict had caused us a lot of death and pain, damage to the State infrastructure, loss of valuable lives and we had to find a way to end this ungrateful scourge of the internal armed conflict that had been hitting us in a severe way,” said Conde, who added that in 1991 five civilians and five Army officers began a dialogue process with the URNG.

“Today there are other forms of violence. The migration, the disqualification, the insult, social networks loaded with insults. No more, we can no longer pass the bag of hatred from shoulder to shoulder ”, commented Conde.

“Let’s make that peace a reality. Silencing the rifles was not easy and today we have to silence the hungry stomachs, we have to silence the anguish of lack of health, we have to silence the anguish of the lack of development and we have to be able to build a society in which we all fit and let’s live with dignity, ”Conde reiterated.

In addition, Conde pointed out that in El Salvador there were more than 400 selective deaths in the post-conflict stage, but that in Guatemala there was not a single case; however, I mention the murder of Monsignor Juan José Gerardi.

“In the post-Guatemalan internal armed confrontation there was not one -death-, the only death not clarified is that of Monsignor Gerardi and that death has five hypotheses and the last one is that it is a political crime, but there was never an action against a soldier, against a retired officer, against an active officer, against an ex-patrolman, against an ex-guerrilla, never, “he said.

He added that “the URNG gentlemen joined political life -after the signing of the peace agreement- and they have campaigned where they wanted and we value that as a society. We would know that, because we have to know it to value it, understand it, strengthen it, because if we were capable of that, we are capable of more. We continue like a hamster going around in a wheel exhausting ourselves, wearing ourselves out and where are we going, “he said.

The Presidency was asked why Giammattei did not participate in the act of commemoration of the 25 years of the signing of the peace and they responded that “President Alejandro Giammattei, through agreement 100-2020, created the Presidential Commission for Peace and Human Rights (COPADEH), headed by Executive Director Ramiro Contreras ”.

They added that “COPADEH was created in order to strengthen the mechanisms and actions for the protection of human rights; and to promote the follow-up and full compliance with the commitments derived from the Peace Accords, signed on December 29, 1996 ”.

The Firm and Lasting Peace Accords in Guatemala put an end to 36 years of an armed conflict that left more than 200,000 dead and 45,000 missing.

This process had its origin in the Declaration of Esquipulas, whose 35th anniversary is also commemorated this year, which paved the way for concertation among the countries of the Central American region.

Some sectors point out that structural problems such as the fight against poverty and malnutrition, the fight against corruption and organized crime, the strengthening of institutions and the defense of human rights continue to require attention today.

They signal backtracking

Jordán Rodas, attorney for Human Rights, spoke on December 29 regarding the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accords in Guatemala.

“The Firm and Lasting Peace Accords signed on December 29, 1996 closed one of the most tragic chapters in the history of Guatemala,” says the PDH statement in the framework of the 25th anniversary of that historic event.

However, in the publication, the prosecutor indicates that the country has consummated a 25-year setback during the government of Alejandro Giammattei, due to the increase in transgressions of the Constitution, annulment of the Republic’s checks and balances, and human rights violations. .

“The Constitution has been repeatedly violated, without consequences for those responsible; corruption and impunity have returned by virtue of their jurisdiction; The institutionality of peace was dismantled and the human rights violations in the last two years have no precedent since the signing of the Peace Accords, ”says the document shared by the PDH.

In addition, the United States Congresswoman of Guatemalan origin, Norma Torres, spoke about the commemoration of the anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accords and pointed out that there is a deterioration in the rule of law.

“Today is the 25th anniversary of the Guatemala peace accords. The deterioration of the rule of law and the attacks against those who fight for human rights, reconciliation and accountability are a setback, but I remain committed to the fight for justice and a better future for the country, ”Torres wrote in his twitter account.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Guatemala’s peace accords. The deterioration of rule of law & attacks against those fighting for human rights, reconciliation, & accountability are a setback, but I remain committed to fighting for justice & a better future for the country. – Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) December 29, 2021

Spain

Spain joined the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Firm and Lasting Peace Accords in Guatemala.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry recalled, in a statement, that the agreements that were the result of a long process of dialogue and conciliation among Guatemalans, which had the “determined support” of Spain and the international community.

This process had its origin in the Declaration of Esquipulas, whose 35th anniversary is also commemorated this year, which marked the way for the agreement between the countries of the Central American region, highlighted Foreign Affairs.

The Spanish ministry added that peace contributed to consolidating a representative democracy, which established a roadmap for the achievement and development of an equitable and inclusive society through the eradication of the structural causes underlying the origin of the conflict and that ravaged for decades. Guatemala and the Central American region, as well as the recognition of the identity and rights of indigenous peoples as an essential part of their multi-ethnic society.