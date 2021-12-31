Yankees would sign Matt Chapman or Matt Olson from Athletics

The lockout caused several issues in MLB baseball to be left unfinished for the teams. Such is the case of New York Yankees, who was unable to finalize a prominent signature. However, according to a specialist close to the situation Yankees would choose to sign one of two Oakland Athletics players to cover his painting from Season 2022.
ESPN journalist Buster Olney announced that the New York Yankees would choose to sign Matt Olson or Matt Chapman, elements of the Oakland Athletics, for the next season.
According to Olney, the organization has talked internally about signing Chapman to cover his shortstop even though he is known to play mostly at third base.
The New York team has not hidden its wishes and its intentions to improve positions in the box as a result of the performance that elements such as Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela have had.
Matt Chapman has excelled in his performances with the glove covering the anteroom. In his five MLB seasons, he has managed to win three Gold Glove and All Star Player awards on one occasion.
adda lavalle
