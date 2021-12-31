“You hope to leave before your children”: Hugo Sánchez’s sad memory of the death of his son [video]

The loss of a loved one is a difficult situation to accept, but when it comes to your child it may be one of the worst experiences a parent can face. Erik “Terrible” Morales recently lived through the death of his son and expressed his pain through social networks. For its part, Hugo Sánchez lived a similar experience and after several years he dared to talk about it.

From minute 41:00

“These are things that happen, sadly it happened and you never expect it. You hope to leave before your children, it would be the law of life, but that’s how it arose and you have to learn to live with that pain. I have learned, but what I experienced with my son and what happened with other relatives like my father is not forgotten. Speaking of males, to use the word, I lost the top and bottom in my familyHugo Sánchez expressed in an interview with Roberto Gomez Junco.

Almost certainly, no defeat with Real Madrid or the Mexican national team it is comparable to the loss of a loved one. Hugo Sánchez Portugal, son of the “Pentapichichi” passed away on November 8, 2014. According to investigations, the son of the former Mexican soccer player died in his apartment for carbon dioxide poisoning. At the time of his death, he was barely 30 years old.

Hugo Sánchez Portugal (June 15,1984 –November 8,2014) Mexican footballer, sports commentator with Televisa Deportes. Found dead in his Polanco apartment, cause of death was later confirmed to be carbon monoxide poisoning, due to obstructed ventilation from a gas-fired water boiler. pic.twitter.com/HREB0dzoRg– NoT🖤ForgotteN (@the_memorypage) December 1, 2017

