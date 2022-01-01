2022 Colombia National Team match schedule | FIFA World Cup Qualifying Qatar dates | Colombia selection

The Colombian National Team expects a great 2022: the final four games in the South American Qualifiers are approaching to seal the qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The coffee selected is fourth in the standings with 17 points, and is in a direct qualifying position for the World Cup. However, things are even and tight, with six teams and four units apart, who will fight for a direct place and another for a play-off.

The calendar for the first semester will be demanding, as the last 12 points of the qualifiers are in dispute.

Before the tough competition, Colombia will have a preparation match and will try to gain confidence.

This is the match schedule for the Colombian National Team:

– January 16: Colombia vs. Honduras (friendly) – Fort Lauderdale, United States.

– January 28: Colombia vs. Peru (Date 15 of Qualifiers) – Barranquilla.

– February 1: Argentina vs. Colombia (Date 16 of Qualifiers) – Córdoba, Argentina.

– March 24: Colombia vs. Bolivia (Date 17 of Qualifiers) – Barranquilla.

– March 29: Venezuela vs. Colombia (Date 18 of Qualifiers) – Venue to be defined.

– Qatar 2022 World Cup: Colombia hopes to be at the event, which will be played from November 21 to December 18.