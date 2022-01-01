3 reasons why you should choose a square and not a round smartwatch

These are the reasons why you should opt for a square smartwatch and not for a round one.

Wearables have become one of the essential accessories for our smartphone and, today, practically all of us have a smart bracelet or a smartwatch on our wrist.

When buying a smart watch we usually look at in its specifications and in its price, but we must also decide if we want a smartwatch square or round.

This is a debate that goes back a long way, but has not yet been resolved in favor of either side. We are clear about it and, for this reason, we are going to explain to you below the 3 reasons why you should choose a square smartwatch and not a round.

Square displays are more functional than circular ones

The first reason why you should opt for a square smartwatch over a round one is that square screens are more functional than round ones, since the latter have more margins than the former, something that causes that only a few lines of text can occupy the entire width of the screen and, therefore, you see a lot of cut text.

In this sense, we must also point out that square screens offer us more space to interact with all its sports functions, allowing us better visualize the graphs of our physical activity.

Square smartwatches have a more casual aesthetic than round ones

Most of today’s watches, both analog and smart, are round and wearing a square smartwatch on your wrist is a way to differentiate yourself from other users, since many of the brands that currently market smartwatches such as Samsung or Huawei they bet on a round design.

In addition, smartwatches with a square screen have a more informal aesthetic than those with a round screen, something that makes them perfect for all kinds of situations, since a square smartwatch It is ideal for both running and going to a wedding.

When you see a clock with a square screen you already know that it is a smartwatch, and that it is surely an Apple Watch, something that does not happen with the round screen, because these have an aesthetic very similar to that of classic wristwatches.

Square smartwatches are better suited to all types of wrists

While round smartwatches are better suited to small wrists, square ones are much more versatile, as they better fit all types of wrists and, furthermore, as a general rule, they usually weigh less than the round ones.

