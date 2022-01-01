A 12-year-old girl is shot in Carolina while receiving the year 2022

A 12-year-old girl was injured by a bullet fired from an unknown source while celebrating the Farewell of the Year in Carolina, reported the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.

The events were reported at around 12:18 in the morning, in the Valle Arriba Heights urbanization in Carolina.

According to the report of the Police, a woman alleged that “while she was observing the fireworks with her 12-year-old daughter, on the balcony of her residence in the aforementioned place, the minor received a gunshot wound to her left leg, and was transported to the hospital Doctors’ Center in Carolina.

The minor was treated by the doctor on duty and was later referred to the Río Piedras Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.

Agent María Rodríguez assigned to the Assault Division of the Carolina Criminal Investigation Corps took charge of the investigation.

On the other hand, a man and a woman were injured by a bullet in the first minutes after ringing in the new year 2022.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the Press Office of the Police Headquarters in Bayamón, Mayra Ayala, who indicated that the events were reported at 12:18 in the morning.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both residents of the Santa Juanita urbanization, indicated that they separately attended a New Year’s Eve activity on the marquee of a residence.

“Both allege that they were wounded by the same bullet,” Ayala said.

He added that “they allege that they were on the marquee of the residence saying goodbye to the year and at that moment he felt that something hurt or brushed him between his thumb and the index finger of his right hand. Right there, she feels the impact on her left shoulder. “

The two injured were taken to the Regional Hospital of Bayamón, where they were treated and discharged.

Authorities learned of the incident through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System. The Municipal Police of Bayamón was the first to attend the scene and they referred the investigation to the Homicide Division of the State Police.

The Uniformed is investigating whether it was a bullet fired into the air, since the injured do not know where the projectile that wounded them came from and no other incident of aggression was reported at the scene.

In Puerto Rico there have been no deaths from stray bullets since the death of the young Karla Michelle Negrón Vélez in 2012, 10 years ago.