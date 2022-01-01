‘A good health firm at the foot of Oduduwa’, main prophecy of the Letter of the Year 2022

The main prophecy of the Letter of the Year 2022 is “a good health firm at the foot of Oduduwa“The official Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba (ACYC) announced at dawn on January 1 through a publication on its social networks.

According to the publication of the ACYC on its Facebook profile, on this occasion, the ruling orisha is Obatalá. The accompanying deity in 2022 is Oshanla, the deity in charge of protecting humans and one of the oldest mothers of the Yoruba Pantheon.

As for the signs, the oddun ruler is Baba Eyiogbe. He also has Ogunda Biode and Ofún Nalbe as witnesses.

The complete Letter of the Year 2022, published on Facebook, warns of the increase of diseases cardiovascular, blood vessels and lymph, nervous system disorders, blindness and visual disorders, respiratory problems and viral and sexually transmitted diseases.

This year the organization is recommended in all spheres of life, patience and serenity in the face of problems, be humble and simple, avoid arrogance and bad manners, watch over hygiene and sanitary measures to avoid the spread of contagious diseases and / or caused by vectors, washings of homes with sharpened water, maintain systematic attention to the ancestors with sacrifices and offerings of all kinds and pay greater attention at home to the education of children and young people.

Other recommendations are establish favorable agreements on Migratory Policies to avoid loss of human life, strengthen educational and social work to reduce smoking and alcoholism habits in the population, take care of and promote maternal and child protection programs, respect the institution of marriage, complete and receive Orishanla anyone who has it pending and continue to pay special attention to the age group called older adults.

The recommended ebbó for 2022 It consists of two roosters, porrón, pomegranate, white flag, black flag, Olokun water, red mangrove and reef, smoked hutía, toasted fish, a coconut, two candles, brandy and honey.

In 2021 Olokun ruled alongside Oshún, according to the design made known then in the Letter of the Year, the most important ceremony of the Osha Ifá Rule.