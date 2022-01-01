A mountain of 900,000 million dollars inflates the valuations of ‘startups’

Investors are defying falling stock prices of companies that just went public to make hundreds of billions of dollars available to startups, a mountain of cash which promises to inject a torrent of money into early-stage businesses in 2022 and beyond.

According to Dealogic data, Special Purpose Acquisitions (SPACs), which take start-ups through mergers, raised about $ 12 billion a month in October and November, approximately double the amount collected in each of the three previous months. So far in December, about three SPACs are being created a day. Although this figure is less than the record pace of the first quarter, it brings to about 160,000 million dollars the total amount of the hundreds of SPAC that They are looking for private companies to go public in the next two years.

The money dedicated to private equity and venture investment firms focused on fast growing companies but that has not yet been spent. According to Prenquin, this capital, called ‘dry powder’It would have reached about $ 440 billion for venture investors and about $ 310 billion for growth-focused private equity firms earlier this month.

Despite the billions of dollars of losses in market value of publicly traded startups, cash reserves represent a high demand from investors, with interest rates close to zero and stock indices that are at record levels. They show how SPACs and private markets have been more resilient than many analysts expected, especially given that regulators are intensifying scrutiny of so-called ‘blank check companies’. Many analysts also expect interest rates to rise in the coming years, which could make betting on startups less attractive.

According to investors and executives, emerging companies have several strategies available when raising funds, especially since a significant percentage goes to companies that work for decarbonize the economy. SPACs and other financial entities often participate in bidding duels, known on Wall-Street as ‘SPAC-offs’, which help keep money flowing to startups.

“There is an enormous amount of money in the world chasing growth and profitability”Says Bill Gross, founder of startup incubator Idealab.

Gross, sometimes mistaken for famous bond investor Bill Gross, is the CEO of the solar energy startup Concentrated Heliogen Inc. Heliogen, which does not expect to see substantial revenue until 2023, will go public in a $ 2 billion SPAC transaction. Another Idealab company, Energy Vault Inc., announced in September a merger with a SPAC of 1,600 million of dollars.

Apart from the SPACs, the venture capital firms and hedge fundsThey, like Tiger Global Management LLC, which traditionally focused more on listed companies, are investing in startups at an unprecedented rate. According to data from PitchBook, this year, almost 340 unicorn startups, that is, one a day, have raised money privately with valuations above 1 billion dollars, more than triple that of last year.

In late summer, Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, a food delivery startup, began a search for 50 million dollars to finance your business, which, he argues, is profitable. By November, the demand had risen so much that it obtained $ 240 million from investors, an amount that was still less than what many of them wanted to allocate to the company. These include an investment from Tiger Global, which was finalized a week after they entered into discussions with the New York investor.

“It was very fast,” he says of the investment round left by the value of the company above 1,200 million. “It is much more than we expected.” GrubMarket has also obtained funds managed by BlackRock Inc.

Carbon Capture Inc., a ‘startup’ that is dedicated to remove carbon emissions directly from the atmosphere Also backed by Idealab, it recently raised $ 35 million in its first round from investors, including Salesforce Inc., the venture capital firm of Marc Benioff, one of the CEOs.

SPACs are in the crosshairs of many investors because, on Wall Street and Silicon Valley, they have been so successful

Many startups have also found enthusiastic investors among big tech companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

The Frantic fundraising still continues, despite the fact that sentiment towards emerging companies that have just gone public has cooled. A publicly traded fund that tracks companies that have gone public through SPACs has decreased by 25% throughout the year. For its part, an exchange-traded fund of companies that recently made traditional initial public offerings has fallen by around 15% in the last three months.

The SPACs are in the crosshairs of many investors, because, on Wall Street and Silicon Valley, they have been very successful as a way to quickly raise funds and go public. SPACs are vehicles created for raising capital that are listed, with the sole purpose of merging them with a private company to make it public. Once the regulators approve the deal, the private company occupies the place of the SPAC in the market.

One of the reasons behind sudden ubiquity of SPACs is that startups can make business projections going public that are not allowed in traditional initial public offerings.

Many of them have had trouble reaching those goals or have encountered obstacles in their business that have caused their actions to plummet. According to SAC Research, the share price of around 75% of the nearly 200 companies that have gone public through SPAC deals this year is below the SPAC’s listing price. Almost 40 companies have lost more than 50% of their value.

Regulators have investigated several companies that went public this way after short sellers alleged that they had been committed. irregularitieswhile several CEOs of electric vehicle companies that have just gone public have resigned. Many analysts claim that SPACs allow companies to startups go public before they are ready.

Yet investors continue to pour money into startups in whatever way they can, in search of the next DoorDash Inc. or Airbnb Inc., whose early investors have been well rewarded. Many deals are linked to the fight against climate change, and investors are also taking advantage of this momentum at Tesla Inc. and other companies linked to the energy transition.

Some analysts predict that, in the future, there will be a large gap between the winners and losers of the ‘boom’

“I would expect valuations to continue to rise,” says John Carrington, CEO of clean energy storage company Stem Inc. “It is an industry that, for better or for worse, needs large amounts of capital.” After completing a SPAC deal earlier in the year, Stem’s market value has nearly doubled, reaching $ 2,800. The company invoiced about $ 40 million in the third quarter.

Some analysts predict that, in the future, there will be a big gap between winners and losers of the boom.

According to Mike Ryan, CEO of the Bullet Point Network, a company dedicated to financial analysis, “the availability of SPAC capital and private equity gives companies options, but ultimately, the problems are due to the IPO of the wrong company or to wrong assessmentRyan, a former Wall Street equity investor, is also a venture capital partner at Alpha Partners and chairman of the board of a SPAC that Alpha Partners launched this summer.

