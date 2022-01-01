Academy of Medicine presents the twelfth edition of its AMED magazine

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Academy of Medicine launched the twelfth edition of its scientific journal Dominican Medical Archives (AMED), with topics of interest to all physicians.

This installment features the editorial Statement from Alanam in the face of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic, in which the president of the academy, Dr. Ramón Pérez Martínez, details the recommendations made to the governments of the different countries by the Latin American Association of National Academies of Medicine Spain and Portugal (ALANAM) in relation to education and medical care in the pandemic.

The letters of the editor in this opportunity are in charge of Dr. Herbert Stern, Academic of Number of the Dominican Academy of Medicine.

In the News section, he addresses low-grade myxoid spindle cell neoplasia, fibromatous type. Regarding a case, made by M. Escarramán, Dr. M. Furcal Aybar, M, Mercedes García E. Cedano Agramonte, A and Algarín Camargo, Y. López Villar.

In this edition you will also find a clinical case on Nicolau syndrome in neonate case report, by Carlos Cabrera-Valerio, Candelaria Núñez Pujols, Andreina Moreno Reyes, Carla González Sánchez

Also the section Bioethical Reflections contains an article on the treatment of COVID19 and the right to equality, by Dr. Togarma Rodríguez Aquino Ph.D.

In the Historical Section you will find an article on The history of the Dominican Medical College, by Dr. Herbert Stern.

In Philosophy of Medicine, Dr. Luis Ortiz Hadad writes about health.

AMED magazine is available to all subscribers of DiarioSalud.do, if you have not received it, you only have to sign up to download it by clicking HERE.

About AMED magazine

AMED makes available to Dominican researchers, from the branch of medicine, a means to disseminate at a global level new knowledge generated from high-quality scientific research, which at the same time contributes to maintaining the presence of Dominicans in the field. We remind you that AMED magazine is available at www.amed.com.do where all DiarioSalud subscribers can download its digital version.