Airlines in crisis pay triple

United Airlines offers its pilots a triple payment to pick up travels throughout most of January to help ease the staff shortage fueled by the rapid spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

United, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, SkyWest, Alaska Airlines and others airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights combined since Dec. 23, citing a combination of severe weather and an increase in sick calls from crews testing positive for Covid.

Disruptions occur during which company executives airlines forecast as the busiest days since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, airlines almost 1,500 canceled flights Americans, according to the tracking site of flights FlightAware. United canceled more than 200, about 11% of its prime time.

United and the pilots union, Air Line Pilots Association, reached an agreement for a higher salary to cover travels Bryan Quigley, United’s senior vice president of flight operations, said in a note to staff on Friday, which was seen by CNBC.

Pilots will be offered three and a half times their pay to fly in travels open between December 30 and January 3 and a triple payment for travels collection between January 4 and 29, according to the note.

“Due to the rapid spread of the COVID Omicron variant, we are currently seeing record levels of sick calls from pilots,” the pilots union wrote to its members. “The impact on the operation is clear and United has experienced a large number of cancellations in the past week.”

United flight attendants also receive an additional payment to collect travels and others airlines, including JetBlue, American, Southwest and Spirit have also increased crew pay to avoid disruptions in flights vacation.