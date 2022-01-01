Alberth Elis regrets the situation in Bordeaux due to Covid-19 infections prior to the French Cup duel

2022-01-01

Bordeaux from the Honduran Alberth elis prepares to face tomorrow the duel for the French Cup before him Brest, also a first division club.

The situation that the club is experiencing is not easy at all, since it announced this week to have 21 casualties, had requested the postponement of their match against Brest, but was unsuccessful.

The Honduran forward, Alberth Elis, spoke before this challenge and made it clear how hard it will be not to have the entire squad of footballers.

“It’s complicated for us as a team to have so many players outside that they cannot play, but those of us who are doing well, thank God, we will try to do our best for the institution ”.

The “Panterita” recognized the commitment it has in this competition. “We know that we are always representing this beautiful institution and we always want to win”.