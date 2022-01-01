Alejandro Fernández touched social networks by posing with his granddaughter Cayetana

Alejandro Fernandez he has found comfort in his family after the loss of his father Vicente Fernández. This time the singer published a series of tender photographs in which he poses with his granddaughter Cayetana.

Definitely these dates that should be of joy, feel empty for the Fernández dynasty after the sensitive death of “El Charro de Huentitán”. However, the family has known how to support each other to overcome this painful moment.

Alejandro Fernández and his granddaughter Cayetana

Through his Instagram account, the interpreter of “I dedicated myself to losing you” shared the series of photographs with little Cayetana. As caption Alejandro Fernandez he limited himself to expressing in a few words how much he needs his granddaughter: “Extension of my life. I already miss you, Cayetana”.

The publication was quickly filled with messages from his fans, who praised the singer and encouraged him with words of support.

“‘You almost see us!”Camila Fernández wrote encouraging her father. Among the comments of the singer’s fans, they highlighted: “What a beautiful photo and thank God the love of the girl will help you to heal your heart, it is the beautiful little angel who sent you to take care of you“,”The owner of the serenades that you still have to give and the one who will always be the owner of your heart” Y “The most handsome grandfather”.