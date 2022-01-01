Alex Fernández shared the first photo of his daughter, Mía

Alex Fernández showed the first 3D ultrasound of his baby Mia (Photo: screenshot / Instagram)

On the last day of 2021, Alex Fernandez He moved his followers by sharing the first picture of your future baby.

After having gone through a painful time with the departure of Vicente Fernández, the dynasty has found comfort among the youngest of the family, the great-granddaughters of the Charro de Huentitán. This December 31 Alex, son of The foal, showed on Instagram the first 3D ultrasound of the future Mine.

Although the grandson of Chente On previous occasions, he had already shared the ultrasounds of his wife Alexia Hernández, this time he called it the “first photo” as it is the closest image that can be obtained with current technology of how the baby looks in her mother’s womb.

“I share the first photo of my princess Mia, the best gift of 2021!”

Alexia shared the same image of the ultrasound, assuring that they wish the arrival of Mia, that will be born in April 2022.

Alex Fernández will be the one who gives “El Potrillo” his second granddaughter (Photo: Instagram/@alexfernandez.g)

It was in September that the young couple announced through an interview with the publication Hello! waiting for the first fruit of their love. According to Alex, when Vicente Fernández heard the news, he told him that, according to his intuition, it would be a boy.

The Fernández Dynasty hoped Mía would be able to spend time with her great-grandfather, just as they hoped that Chente could be present in the religious wedding of Alex and Alexia, which is why the religious ceremony was postponed until November 2022.

And it is that after 10 years of courtship, the couple decided to take the next step and get married. The wedding for the civilian was on May 14 and it was a private event, without media coverage. The discreet and intimate meeting took place in Guadalajara, Jalisco, which was attended by around 50 people, including family and friends.

At the wedding he highlighted the special participation of his canine, a black pug who was named Marco Aurelio, as he was the witness honorary of their union. Alex himself helped his pet place the imprint of his right paw on the paper.

View of the bride and groom about to become spouses and their guests (Photo: screenshot Instagram / @ benolivares)

The religious wedding was going to be held in September, but the couple announced that they had decided to postpone it for family reasons, specifically, because of the complicated diagnosis from his Tata.

After announcing that they were expecting their first baby, they made a sex reveal party, in which it was revealed that it would be a girl with a plane that passed above the family making a pink column.

Since then, the marriage has celebrated each new image that they can get of Mía through their ultrasounds, as the young people had longed for a daughter since before they were married, when she was born. Cayetana, the daughter of Camila Fernández.

Alex shared this image, in which the young man is seen toasting with his grandparents for the arrival of his first daughter (Photo: Instagram/@alexfernandez.g)

Alex has shared through his social networks and interviews that he has mourned Vicente Fernández carrying with him different details of his grandfather. The singer also revealed that everyone had a moment to say goodbye to the Charro de Huentitán before his death on December 12.

“Little by little, we are getting used to the idea. You still don’t believe it. It’s very difficult, I the first days I couldn’t stop crying, Fortunately we were able to say goodbye of my grandfather while he was conscious, since every time I saw him he was getting worse (…) now I feel that my grandfather is more with me, than when I was in the hospital “.

Before the interpreter of This jealousy passed away, toasted with Alex and Doña Cuquita Encompasses by the arrival of Mia to the world. At that time they took his last photograph together.

