Alexa Dellanos celebrates her birthday looking like a queen | INSTAGRAM

There is a very close-knit community that has been proving to be there to support each other, the Internet models, who came together once again to congratulate Alexa Dellanos, one of the favorites of the Internet users.

Everything happens on social networks, especially on Instagram, where the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos It shows what is one of her greatest passions and for which she has been working hard, that of being one of the most recognized models and she has achieved it.

Of course she has to celebrate his achievements but also his birthday, the date has arrived and he was celebrating in a club and sharing the situation with a Photography in which she appears showing off with a flirtatious outfit, like a queen.

The photography managed to attract the attention of thousands of Internet users who came and gave that I like, among them there are admirers but also many of their companions, as we have already said, are always looking to support each other so that each of them have the same opportunity to grow and give themselves to know.

We can see that figures like Daniella Chávez, Lyna Pérez and many other content creators came and congratulated her, in addition to how always rich in a few moments to highlight her beauty there are to congratulate her for her excellent work.

Alexa Dellanos shares the most important moments for her, this time her birthday.



In the photo we could appreciate once again the enormous charms of the young American, who was enjoying her life and her best moment in it dancing and having the best time with people she highly esteemed, surely among them will be Alec Monopoly, her partner.

Apparently it was an excellent evening and he wanted to share one of those moments where he was enjoying more, remember that everything is made based on moments and being able to reflect them in this way and save it on the Internet is an advantage that did not always exist but is now taken advantage of and works perfect to relive the situation.

In Show News we will continue to share these moments that Alexa Dellanos will hardly forget and that her fans will have the opportunity to meet and enjoy together with her, celebrating one more year of life for one of the most adjusted figures in the Internet world.