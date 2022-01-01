Alphabet’s Waymo Company Teams Up With China’s Geely To Build A Fleet Of Fully Electric Driverless Taxis

The minivan, with capacity for five passengers, will have integrated the autonomous driving system based on neural networks Waymo Driver.

The American autonomous vehicle company Waymo, belonging to the conglomerate Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company), announced in a statement that it will collaborate with the Chinese automaker Geely to manufacture fully electric and autonomous vehicles, without a steering wheel or pedals, to be used as public service transportation.

The vehicles will be designed and developed at the facilities of the ‘premium’ electric car brand Zeekr, belonging to the Geely group and located in Sweden, to which the Waymo Driver system will be integrated, which is a network-based autonomous driving technology. neuronal.

The car’s concept design is shaped like a minivan with the ability to carry about five passengers, with ample head and leg room, and reclining seats, screens and chargers within easy reach. It also has sliding doors on each side and a low height so that entry and exit to the vehicle is easily accessible.

In August of this year, Waymo invited residents of the city of San Francisco to try its autonomous taxi service for free as part of its ‘Trusted Tester’ program, which was focused on researching this service and initially used Jaguar I-PACE electric cars.

