America analyzes the signing of Brian Ocampo to reinforce the squad in the Clausura 2022

America continues to probe the market to make its third signing of the season and the name of Brian Ocampo is already the subject of analysis in the Azulcrema directive

The America He continues in the search for a right winger that meets the needs that coach Santiago Solari is looking for and the Uruguayan is in the sights Brian Ocampo, who plays in Nacional de Uruguay.

ESPN He was able to confirm that the leadership of the Eagles is in talks to take over the services of the footballer, but there is no formal offer for the 22-year-old footballer.

The far right ends his contract on December 31, but the Uruguayan team plans to apply an automatic renewal clause if it so wishes, so it decided to activate it and thus not let the player who achieved two assists in the last semester.

The player is selected as a national team in the U-20, while in the senior representative he has participated in a game. According to the AM newspaper, Nacional’s team wants to get about four million dollars for the player.

The Eagles are looking for their third signing after the arrivals of Diego Valdés, who arrived from Santos, and Jonathan Dos Santos, who arrived as a free player after not renewing with the LA Galaxy from MLS.