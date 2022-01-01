America’s news today: the player who could wear the number 10

Solari will seek the championship in the Clausura 2022

December 31, 2021 10:00 am

The America club He is in the preseason for the Clausura 2022. Santiago Solari continues to refine the details of their directed, as the next championship will begin next week when they visit the Puebla.

Among the new faces of the team are Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos, who will have to demonstrate why they were chosen as reinforcements by 2022. One of them will be on trial as of the next few days.

Diego Valdés could be the new “10” of the team

The output of Sebastián Córdova was highly criticized by Americanist followers, who saw their new idol and team benchmark in the squad. That did not seem to matter to Santiago Solari, who saw something in the player that he did not like and preferred to remove him from the team.

Before his departure, number 10 became vacant, one of the most important numbers in the history of the team. This shirt could now be used by Diego Valdés, who is emerging as Córdova’s replacement.

Katty Martínez is now a new player for América Femenil

It seems that the reinforcements in the men’s team do not arrive, otherwise to the women’s team, where they are reinforcing themselves with everything to seek the championship in the Clausura 2022. After the arrival of Alison González, América Femenil made another great contract.

Is about Katty Martínez, who arrives from the Tigres. The forward was introduced as a new player for America through the team’s social networks. The top scorer in the history of the Amazons is the third reinforcement of the capital team, so they will start as one of the favorites to search for the title.

America fought the Coronavirus for the time being

Ahead of the start of Clausura 2022, Liga MX released the numbers of infections in the various categories of Mexican soccer. In total there were 93 positive cases, of which 26 were in the First Division, 21 in the Women’s branch, 23 in the Expansion League and 23 in the Basic Forces.

However, and according to information from various media, America did not report any cases, at least in the first team. Waiting for the following tests to be carried out prior to the match against Puebla, Santiago Solari could have a full team for his debut in the next championship.

Confirmed the rival in the preseason

America finally unveiled the team that will be its rival in the only preseason game prior to the start of the tournament. It is about Pachuca, a team that will debut coach with the arrival of Guillermo Almada.

The meeting will take place this Friday, December 31 at the Azteca Stadium field at 10:00 in the morning, downtown Mexico City time. At the moment it is not known if the reinforcements will have action in the commitment. What is certain is that the team will take the afternoon off after the game to spend the New Year with their families and They will return to training on Saturday, January 1.