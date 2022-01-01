Ancelotti responds to Xavi, talks about Mbappé, Haaland and the Real Madrid players who are already without a contract

2022-01-01
Carlo Ancelotti has given his first press conference of 2022 in the preview of the match of the Real Madrid against Getafe on date 19 of the Spanish League.
Ancelotti, Unlike Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona coach, agrees that the Spanish League matches be played and that they are not postponed due to covid-19, as stated in the championship protocol signed by the teams. Xavi says that one should not play in the face of so many casualties due to the virus.
In addition, the coach of the Real Madrid He was asked about the future of his players who were left without a contract, in addition to the signings of Mbappé and Haaland.
Should matches be postponed due to covid? Respond to Xavi.
It is quite a complicated issue, I respect everyone’s opinion because everyone has their own. There are many teams affected, we were affected against Athletic. There is a protocol, we can give an opinion but we must respect it. Before making this type of decision, the protocol would have to be changed. It is quite fair because we have already been on hiatus, we have not had games for months … this pandemic is quite under control. It can and we have to continue.
Would it be unbeatable with Haaland and Mbappé?
Unbeatable team there is no one, yes strong teams. The future of this club is written. It is a club that is going to compete, and with more force in the future for sure.
Follow those who finish contract
All players who finish their contract in June can continue. The club has time to talk to them and make the right decision for everyone.
Courtois, ready?
Okay, he was fine when he tested positive. He has had no symptoms. He has done a little individual work at home and has given good feelings today.
What do you ask of 2022?
The illusion is to win. It is true that I am missing LaLiga and I would very much like to win it. But I wish everyone health because in the end, if around you people feel good, you feel good.
Hazard and his performance
Hazard is fine, he came out with more confidence from the last game, he had opportunities, commitment … he could be an important piece for tomorrow but I will wait a bit to give the line-up.
Having Mbappé, Haaland …
What I want is that when the new stadium opens is to be sitting on the bench regardless of the players.
Will Mbappé come in June?
I don’t know, we think about continuing to fight for the titles. It is an interesting moment because we return to LaLiga, we have the Cup on Wednesday, we return to Arabia for the Super Cup … it is an important moment. The last thing I think about is what is going to happen on June 30th.