Ancelotti responds to Xavi, talks about Mbappé, Haaland and the Real Madrid players who are already without a contract

2022-01-01

Carlo Ancelotti has given his first press conference of 2022 in the preview of the match of the Real Madrid against Getafe on date 19 of the Spanish League.

Ancelotti, Unlike Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona coach, agrees that the Spanish League matches be played and that they are not postponed due to covid-19, as stated in the championship protocol signed by the teams. Xavi says that one should not play in the face of so many casualties due to the virus.

See: Footballers who are already free agents as of January 1, 2022

In addition, the coach of the Real Madrid He was asked about the future of his players who were left without a contract, in addition to the signings of Mbappé and Haaland.

Should matches be postponed due to covid? Respond to Xavi.

It is quite a complicated issue, I respect everyone’s opinion because everyone has their own. There are many teams affected, we were affected against Athletic. There is a protocol, we can give an opinion but we must respect it. Before making this type of decision, the protocol would have to be changed. It is quite fair because we have already been on hiatus, we have not had games for months … this pandemic is quite under control. It can and we have to continue.