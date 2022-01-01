Andrea Legarreta removes her breast implants and talks about the consequences

In the middle of the broadcast of the program “Hoy”, the host Andrea Legarreta was honest with her colleagues and with the public and revealed that she had breast implants some time ago that she later withdrew by personal decision.

“I no longer wanted to have plastic inside,” said the actress, who made her confession seconds before they presented the news that Michelle Renaud removed her implants because she was having health complications.

“Well, yes, what you like and what you don’t like. I hadn’t told them, but I also took them off. I removed the implants, I had not commented on it, exclusively for Hoy! “, Legarreta joked along with his colleagues, Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre, Paul Stanley and Shanik Berman, who is in charge of the entertainment section at the broadcast directed by Andrea Rodríguez.

Although in her case, she assured that it did not have any medical consequences, after a time she considered it necessary to remove the implants and warned other women about this medical procedure that can cause serious illness in some cases. Such as breast implant disease (BII) which can cause pain, fatigue and rashes in different cases, depending on the reaction of each person.

“They call it Breast implant illness and it is a root disease, if your body rejects implants in a thousand ways, because it does not stop being an object, or it can generate an autoimmune disease or nothing, so that the ones that have . Do not get scared. For example, I said: ‘At this age, after a while when I have I don’t know how many I’m going to be here with the plastics there and the truth is that I decided it, ”the actress explained.

He also recommended a general breast medical check-up, regardless of whether they have cosmetic surgeries. From 25 to 39 years it is recommended that women have a breast exam every 1 to 3 years; While from the age of 40 it is often one to two years, this can often prevent breast cancer.

“I’m not telling you what to do or what not to do, the truth is that some of us do better than others, however it is an intimate decision and you have to constantly review them, whether they have it or not,” said Andrea.