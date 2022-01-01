Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe, showed off her beauty and conquered everyone on Instagram

Andrea Meza wants to spend a New Year’s Eve away from the cold. The ex miss Universe Without a doubt, she is one of the most beautiful women on the planet and in each Instagram post she does not stop showing off the gifts that life gave her.

Table is going through great moments since after ceasing to be miss Universe I confirm by Instagram that he will be a correspondent for Telemundo. In other words, it will go from the crown to the microphone without a scale. “I am very grateful for the opportunities that life presents me and very excited to start this new stage in my professional life with my Telemundo family,” she said.

Source: Archive

But Andrea her professional side is not the only thing that makes her happy. His relationship with the tiktoker, Ryan Anthony, seems to be very serious and shows it at every opportunity he can. In the month of July 2021 he presented his courtship in society and on social networks he expressed “His personality is perfect for my personality, for what I do, and that is why he has lent himself to making it so simple.”

Now from Florida, escaping from the cold, Andrea Meza She posts a photo on Instagram again showing why her fans choose her permanently. With a photo on the beach and a very summery outfit she looks splendid to end an excellent year. The ex miss Universe wrote “I escaped the cold and came to Florida. Where will you ring in the New Year?

Source: Instagram Andrea Meza

Table thanks to be miss Universe became very popular on the networks. He has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, close to 1 million on Facebook and 13.9 on Twitter.