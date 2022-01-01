Apple, Microsoft and Google establish themselves as the largest companies in the world | Companies

America’s tech empire is growing. There is no question of its dominance and the pandemic has only strengthened its prominence. The closing data for 2021 consolidates its absolute leadership: the three companies with the highest market value in the world are technology, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet (Google). And among the top ten in the ranking, seven are from that sector. In 2021, the rivalry could have been between which technology commands the table, but not in the type of business.

With the emergence of Covid, the power of large companies (technological or not) has increased. The combined value of the top ten companies in the world at the end of 2021 is 13.35 billion euros, which represents an increase of 11.6% compared to 2020. This figure is more than 10 times the GDP of Spain ( 1.28 trillion at the end of 2020).

Apple remains at the end of 2021 as the highest listed in the world, and achieves it for the second consecutive year. The throne, which he lost for a brief period in October to Microsoft, achieves this thanks to a capitalization of 2.6 billion euros. In the year, the share of the iPhone maker has risen 36%, driven by the launch of new terminals, such as the iPhone 13, while growing the service business.

Its contender Microsoft ends the year as the second largest company in the world, with a value of 2.3 billion euros, after gaining its share by 55% from January to December. The company led by Satya Nadella has received the support of investors, once again, thanks to the good performance of cloud services.

Google parent Alphabet rounds out the top trio, with a valuation of $ 1.7 trillion and a 67% rise for the year.

The top three tech companies alone have a combined market value of € 6.6 trillion, more than the GDP of Germany (€ 3.4 trillion) and France (€ 2.3 trillion) combined.

In fourth place is Aramco. The Saudi oil company has a capitalization of 1.66 billion euros and loses two places on the list. The 4.7% rise in the stock market lags against those of technology companies, which makes it lose relative weight.

Amazon (fifth in the ranking), Meta (owner of the Facebook network and sixth in the table), along with Nvidia and the Taiwanese TSMC are the other four technology companies among the top ten companies. Amazon (1.5 trillion euros) and Meta (840,000 million euros) have registered gains in the year of 3.9% in the case of the electronic commerce platform and 25.5% in that of the social network.

The 15-place advancement in the ranking of the Nvidia graphics processor group stands out, which is among the top ten largest companies, with a value of 664,000 million euros. The US company, which has benefited from the boom in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, accumulates a rise of 130% in 2021. For its part, TSMC has been favored by the momentum of the chip industry, which has led to to close 2021 in tenth place, with a rise of 18.1% in the Stock Market and a value of 510,000 million euros.

Among non-tech, besides Aramco, only Tesla and Berkshire Hathaway are in the top ten. The electric vehicle manufacturer is seventh in the ranking (up two places) and is worth 965,000 million euros on the stock market, while the conglomerate of businessman Warren Buffett has a capitalization of 593,000 million dollars and is in ninth place.

Beijing’s crusade against the power of technology causes China to lose its representatives among the ten largest companies. The two it had last year, Tencent and Alibaba, have been penalized on the stock market due to restrictions and pressure exerted by the Government. Tencent is ranked 11th with a value of 485,000 million euros (the share is down 21% in the year). Alibaba, which fell 51.8%, dropped to 28th place.

In the year of the Covid vaccine, Pfizer climbed 18 positions in the ranking, with 286,000 million euros of value. Number 27 is placed, with a revaluation in the year of 62.6%. For its part, Johnson & Johnson is ranked 15th and worth $ 400 billion.

Spanish companies

Among the 100 largest companies in the world there is no Spanish. You have to go down to 160th place to find the largest national listed company, Inditex, which drops 23 places from the 129 it occupied at the end of 2020. The value on the Stock Market amounts to about 88,000 million euros after rising 11% in Bag in exercise. Iberdrola (position number 231) and Banco Santander (position 327) complete the list of the first Spanish companies by capitalization.