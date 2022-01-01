Are you staying or going on loan? Celta de Vigo defines the future of Orbelín Pineda

Celta de Vigo has already defined Orbelín’s situation

December 31, 2021 · 4:44 PM

The future of Orbelín Pineda was uncertain until a few days ago after the Celta Vigo had its three non-community places covered with Thiago Galhardo, Renato Tapia Y Franco Cervi; however, everything seems to indicate that The Maguito I would see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Orbelín Pineda would have a free way to reach Celta

According to the journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo, Orbelín Pineda will arrive at Celta Vigo next January 5, since the technician Eduardo Coudet It has it contemplated and it seems to indicate that the issue of non-EU citizens would have been resolved.

“Much success Orbelín Pineda in Spain. The issue of extra-community places in the Celtic Y Orb you will have no problem playing as soon as you report. January 5 will be there. Coudet He has it contemplated, “the journalist published on his account Twitter.

That’s great news for Orbelín Pineda, who decided not to renew the contract with Blue Cross to fulfill his dream of playing in the Old continent, so he will go free to Spain and everything indicates that it will play in the set of Coudet.

