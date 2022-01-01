Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are now officially divorced, after a long process | People | Entertainment

The divorce process was particularly long due to the couple’s assets and the multiple financial aspects to negotiate.

A Los Angeles court officially recorded the divorce between Arnold schwarzenegger Y Mary Shriver, ten years after their separation after an infidelity of the movie star, according to US media.

In accordance with TMZ, website specializing in celebrities, the divorce process was particularly long due to the couple’s assets and the multiple financial aspects to negotiate.

Maria shriver, journalist and niece of the former president John Fitzgerald Kennedy, had filed for divorce in July 2011. A few weeks earlier, the Terminator had admitted to having had a relationship with the couple’s housekeeper, Mildred Baena, from which a boy was born in 1997.

“After the end of my term as governor, I spoke to my wife about these events, which go back more than a decade”Schwarzenegger, who had become governor of California in 2003, had recognized at the time.

Mrs. Shriver had argued “irreconcilable differences” with her husband, whom she had met in 1977 and whom she married in 1986.

Shriver had four children with Arnold Schwarzenegger. (I)