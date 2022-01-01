Assunta Maresca, the first head of the Italian Camorra, died

The arrest of Puppeta Maresca, head of the Camorra in Naples on January 31, 1993. Photo: @ tvn24

A former beauty queen who rose to fame when she killed the murderer of her husband in Naples at the age of 18 and became the first head of the powerful Italian mafia clan of the Camorra, died at the age of 86.

Assunta Maresca, better known as Pupetta, or “Doll,” was the daughter of a well-known black merchant. In the mid-1950s, At 18 years and six months pregnant, she located Antonio Esposito, the head of the Camorra who had ordered the murder of her husband, and shot him dead in broad daylight on a street in Naples.

Investigators believed there had been more than one shooter on the scene, but eager to establish her status and defend her position in the Naples underworld, Maresca always insisted that she was solely responsible.

She was one of the godmothers of the Italian Camorra.

During his murder trial in 1959, defiantly told the court: “I would do it again!”

Maresca gave birth in prison, and after her release 14 years later she was reunited with her son, Pasqualino. In the years after his release from prison, he acted in a film that was inspired by his life and opened two clothing stores in Naples.. But his private life remained turbulent. She moved in with drug dealer and arms dealer Umberto Ammaturo, and they had twins. But Ammaturo was jealous of Pasqualino, who had ambitions to rise in the Camorra.

When Pasqualino was 18 years old, in January 1974, he went to meet Ammaturo at a construction site for the Naples flyover and disappeared. His mother suspected that his lover had murdered the boy and buried his body in cement. As he told The Guardian in an interview in 1995, he questioned his lover to find out what he had done. But although they fought viciously, his priority was to protect the twins and he did not leave it.

Subsequently, Maresca was accused of being behind the murder of Ciro Galli, a member of the Nuova Camorra Organizzata, an organization formed by Raffaele Cutolo in an attempt to renew the Camorra. In 1982, Maresca openly challenged Cutolo during a press conference and that same year he was arrested along with Ammuturo for the murder of Aldo Semerari, a forensic scientist and well-known neo-fascist.. Maresca served four years in prison before being acquitted.

When she was young she won a beauty kingship.

Maresca, the only girl in a family of four siblings, reportedly displayed violent features as a child and attacked a classmate, causing serious injuries, according to the Corriere della Sera.

She won a local beauty pageant in 1953 and was crowned Miss Rovegliano. Maresca died at his home in Castellammare di Stabia, near Pompeii, after an illness on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The godmothers of Naples have always had a higher profile than their counterparts in the Sicilian Cosa Nostra. In the 1970s and 1980s, Rosetta Cutolo, “Eyes of Ice,” sister of serial killer and mob boss Raffaele, was rumored to run her brother’s criminal organization while he was in prison..

Anna Mazza, known as the Black Widow, was accused of training her four children to be murderers. Erminia Giuliano, known as “Celeste” because of her pale blue eyes, from the celebrated family living in the Forcella district, took over as head of the Giuliano clan after the arrest of her brother Luigi, before she, too, was arrested in 2000.

