Atlético Nacional fired Alex Castro and Cruz Azul has a new signing? by 2022

Of the three players who finished loan and had to return to Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022 tournament, two had already defined their future. Pablo Ceppelini renewed with Peñarol for one more year, while Guillermo Allison would remain in Toros Celaya. However, what would happen to Alex Castro still remained to be defined.

The midfielder played for Atlético Nacional de Colombia throughout 2021 and he was champion of the Colombia Cup last November. And although its performance improved throughout the year, finally the purslane institution was not convinced of its performance and confirmed that it is not part of the 2022 project.

“Players Álex Stick Castro and Jonathan Marulanda They end their relationship with the team on December 31. We wish both footballers every success in their professional careers.“, the institution published on Twitter this week to make his departure and subsequent return to Cruz Azul official.

Castro wanted to stay at the club. 2026 minutes in 22 games as a starter, in which he scored five goals, and assured that his intention was to renew. “I’m I am very happy at Atlético Nacional with my family, friends and the people from the neighborhood that surround me every day. I am waiting for what may happen. If the loan can be extended for one more year, I would be very happy to continue here “, he expressed last October.

As explained in AS Colombia, it was the rotation that affected Alex’s performance. In the semifinals of the Colombian League, the player incorrectly celebrated a goal against Deportivo Cali, which ultimately cost him expulsion and a suspension for six dates that ended up sentencing his departure from Nacional. You must report to Cruz Azul on January 2.