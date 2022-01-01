Auckland City dropped again from the Club World Cup due to COVID

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.31.2021 10:59:25





For the second year in a row, Auckland City got off theClub World Cup, to be held in 2022 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was confirmed by the club and the FIFA through communications that they spread on their social networks.

In its text, FIFA detailed that the decision of the Auckland City it was due to sanitary restrictions that is currently in New Zealand due to the coronavirus, which is why the AS Pirae from Tahiti will take his place in the tournament.

CLUB STATEMENT – Auckland City FC has informed FIFA that, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities, the club will be unable to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 ™. READ MORE: https://t.co/aRZBtD6t8K pic.twitter.com/WHRYvYkRyg – Auckland City FC (@AucklandCity_FC) December 31, 2021

“Despite recent talks between FIFA, Auckland City FC, the New Zealand Federation and OFC, FIFA was informed that the rdelay in reopening New Zealand’s borders caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic and the reintroduction of the mandatory Managed Isolation and Quarantine system (MIQ) upon returning to the country forced the Auckland City FC, despite himself, to quit the tournament”, Detailed the highest international football organization.

It should be remembered that the Auckland City was one of the two teams that would open the tournament to be disputed February 3-12, 2022, so now the inaugural duel will be between AS Pirae in front of Al-Jazeera of the United Arab Emirates.

“Obviously, we are bitterly disappointed that circumstances have put participation out of our reach for second consecutive Year. A lot of hard work and effort went into preparing to compete in the United Arab Emirates, so not being able to go is a blow“, He mentioned Ivan vuksich, Chairman of the New Zealand team.

