Balotelli ‘threatens’ to set fire to his house again

Mario Balotelli is now ready to receive 2022. This has been made known to all his followers through social networks by the Italian striker who currently plays in the ranks of the Turkish club Adana Demirspor. The player takes the opportunity to remember with great humor the incident that happened in 2011 when his house accidentally burned after launching fireworks in the company of several friends.

The footballer has uploaded a photo on his Instagram profile where he shows his new artillery to welcome the year that is about to begin. In the image you can see the trunk of his car full of fireworks and a curious message addressed to the City, the team where he played when the event at his home occurred. “We are ready, Manchester City”, writes Balotelli along with a laughing emoji and a blue heart in honor of the English club.

Fire all over the house

This message towards City has many look back to remember when Balotelli burned down his house on the eve of a derby against Manchester United in 2011. The player and a group of friends were setting off fireworks from the bathroom windows when the towels caught fire and the fire spread through the rest of the house quickly.. At that time, the presence of two fire engines and even the police was necessary.

Despite the sheer scale of the fire, Balotelli and his friends were unharmed. The player was reluctant to leave his belongings and even wanted to run in with the intention of recovering some money, a suitcase and objects of great value.