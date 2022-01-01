Betty White, the eternal ‘golden girl’, passed away at the age of 99 | People | Entertainment

The iconic actress was on the verge of celebrating her 100th birthday in January. He died in the morning at his home.

The beloved American actress, comedian and icon Betty white He just passed away just weeks away from his 100th birthday, TMZ revealed. According to the website dedicated to celebrity news, police sources confirmed that Betty died at her home this Friday morning, December 31.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement.

White was preparing to celebrate his first century of life on January 17. Ahead of her centennial year, White shared how she felt about turning 100. “I am very fortunate to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” said the veteran actress. “It’s amazing.” According to White, being “born a silly optimist” was the key to her nature. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” he said. “I always find the positive.”

A pioneer and pioneer in the media, Betty had the longest career of any woman on television before her death, starring in multiple shows during the last eight decades of her life, beginning in 1939. Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, which ran between 1985 and 1992. However, he had been to multiple major hits throughout his life.

Betty got her start in radio in the 1940s, making appearances on various shows, eventually landing her own radio show. In 1949 he began working on a television variety show with Al Jarvis called Hollywood on Television, where she later co-hosted, before taking on more television roles.

Her breakout comic role came in 1973 when she played Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show which lasted until 1977, and then landed her starring role in The Betty White Show. Another of his most remembered appearances by all generations was in the film Proposition, along with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds (2009) and in the series Hot in cleveland (2010-2015). In total 120 acting credits registered in his name.

Has won 5 awards Primetime emmy, including one for her role as Rose Nylund in Golden girls and another for his appearance in an episode of Saturday night Live from 1975, plus the Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. She has been nominated for several Golden Globes and has also been honored with many Lifetime Achievement Awards and celebrations through various organizations.

Betty had been very cautious during the pandemic, mainly relaxing at home and spending time reading, watching television and doing crossword puzzles.