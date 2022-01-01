Binance Coin: what is it and how much can the cryptocurrency be worth in 2022

Currently, the top three cryptocurrencies in the crypto ecosystem are Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB).

This last was launched in 2011 by Binance , the digital currency trading exchange that has 27.6 million users.

The story behind BNB is curious: just 11 days after starting its operations, Binance bet on its own cryptocurrency And 10 years later, it is positioned as one of the best valued digital currencies in the entire market.

Binance Coin: How Much It Traded and How Much Investors Earned in 2021

Today, trades at US $ 520 and investors expect it to hit new all-time highs soon, as its last record was $ 686 and has since lost 23% of its value.

Despite the sudden drop, investors who bought BNB in ​​January at US $ 38 and “held” the investment, made gains of 1,260%.

Another important point to consider about Binance Coin is its total market capitalization and volume of sale, two key metrics when analyzing a cryptocurrency in the long term.

According to data from the Coinmarketcap platform, BNB has a market capitalization of US $ 87,762,313,813 and the volume traded in the last 24 hours is US $ 2,300,977,446.

Binance Coin: How Much the Cryptocurrency Will Be Worth in 2022, According to Investors

According to various Tradingview analysts, Binance Coin has a “very good medium and long term structure”.

“Binance Coin has a very strong structure and the retracement of Bitcoin helps us to reach BNB buy zones. I have a purchase order for US $ 495 but Leaving an order is risky because it is essentially buying without confirmation, but everyone makes their own decisions. “wrote a user on the platform.

According to the same source, Binance Coin Could Hit $ 655.

“Right now nothing is being bought. When it reaches the level of US $ 502 we will start looking for our pattern” , concludes the user.

Another anonymous person on Tradingview came to a similar conclusion: Binance Coin will hit $ 695 but will drop to $ 500 first.

Tradingview technical analysis

A third analysis is even more ambitious and sees the cryptocurrency reaching $ 1,000 in 2022.. “It is inevitable. BNB will break its last all-time high to reach new highs,” another user writes.