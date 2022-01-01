Bitcoin Price Reverses Gains on New Years Eve; hodlers keep stacking sats

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market in general were down on December 31, erasing intraday gains to cap off a successful year on a weaker note.

Market update

The price of BTC fell below $ 46,000 on December 31 and was last seen below that level, according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView. The flagship cryptocurrency is down more than 5% from its intraday peak and 2.9% on the day to trade at $ 45,933.

Bitcoin price is on the defensive again as the year draws to a close. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Altcoins faced a similar downward trajectory to Bitcoin, with Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Solana’s SOL each falling more than 2%. Cardano’s ADA was down more than 4% on the day.

The combined market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has returned more than $ 100 billion from its intraday peak, dropping from a high of $ 2.4 trillion to $ 2.27 trillion, according to CoinGecko.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization declined by more than $ 100 billion since its intraday peak. Source: CoinGecko

The sudden reversal followed a modest relief rally for BTC and other cryptocurrencies that took place in early December 31st. As Cointelegraph reported, the price of Bitcoin appreciated by more than $ 1,500 in less than an hour, a rally that may have been helped by December options. expiration event worth approximately $ 6 billion.

Crypto OGs keep piling up

Bitcoin is bracing for an annual yield to date of less than 60%, which is well below what many, if not most, forecasters were asking for in early 2021.. Although BTC never came close to achieving high six-figure valuations. , the leading cryptocurrency continues to attract investors with a low time preference. (Investors with a low time preference put more emphasis on their financial well-being in the distant future than they do today.)

The recent BTC price correction has been largely driven by so-called crypto tourists who entered the market in the summer. As Cointelegraph recently reported, veteran holders still sell record amounts of BTC at the end of December. Meanwhile, buying activity on Coinbase appears to have recovered substantially towards the end of the year.

Earlier this week, UTXO Management analyst Dylan LeClair said that “real OGs stand their ground”, in reference to long-term Bitcoin holders having a much lower on-chain cost base than those they are currently selling. The average on-chain cost base for long-term BTC holders is $ 17,825 compared to $ 33,890 for those currently spending their coins.

#Bitcoin long-term holders have an average on-chain cost basis of $ 17,825, but the ones currently moving spending their coins have a cost basis of $ 33,890. The true OGs are holding tight. pic.twitter.com/VtxuAcZzUw – Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) December 30, 2021

In addition to the long-term retail class of hodlers, the cryptocurrency market saw an influx of sophisticated institutional investors in 2021. Net income from crypto funds exceeded $ 9.3 billion in 2021, with Bitcoin accounting for more than two-thirds of that. that total. according to CoinShares data. These funds recorded 16 consecutive weeks of inflows through December 13.