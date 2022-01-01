Bitcoin: what cell phones and special wallets investors use

Argentina is already ranked tenth in the world ranking as one of the countries in which cryptocurrencies are most traded, according to research by Chainalysis.

This demand led to a wave of users who want to invest and take their first steps in the ecosystem.

When it comes to taking your first steps in the crypto market, Many first-time users choose to buy cryptocurrencies through an exchange that manages the entire process and, at the same time, becomes a custodian of the securities.

The most advanced crypto savers choose to be the custodians of their cryptocurrencies, which means that they manage their private keys and keywords..

To assist you in this task, there are a large number of devices on the market which works as a kind of “crypto 2.0 wallets”: they are devices designed to protect the security of cryptocurrencies just as traditional ones are responsible for preserving banknotes or credit cards. There are different types and functionalities, but they all point to both the operability and the safeguarding of values.

For example, calls “cold wallet” or cold wallets are technological devices that provide security to the software that supports the operations and storage of cryptocurrencies.

They can also be found Special cell phones to protect cryptocurrencies and even wallets capable of disconnecting from all networks to avoid computer attacks through Wi-Fi.

The 5 gadgets TO STORE CRYPTOCURRENCY SAFELY

Ledger Nano S

This cold wallet works as a security key to store credentials.

Its main characteristic is that does not require internet access, which offers security, but can still connect to Ledger Live so as not to lose management power.

The Ledger Nano is used to buy, exchange, manage and invest digital assets safely and outside the internet, protecting it from cyberattacks.

Regarding its operation, users can download up to three applications from exchanges or digital brokers and link the platforms so that each transaction is confirmed within this cold wallet and that the cryptocurrencies are kept safe.

When exchanging an asset, Ledger allows transactions to be carried out through Changelly, an external partner of the company.

Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, XLM, among other cryptocurrencies can be exchanged from person to person in a simple way: a cryptocurrency is sent to you and another person sends another digital asset of choice to the cold wallet address.

On the other hand, an interesting point of Ledger is the proof of stake, known in English as “proof of stacking“or PoS for its acronym. It is a mechanism that allows users to passively earn money with their digital assets.

Trezor T

It is a hardware wallet that it is used to store cryptocurrencies and was designed to function as a “master key” for any type of digital asset. People can safely store and encrypt their public keys, passwords, and digital tokens.

The Trezor wallet model T serves so that users have greater control of their passwords and can protect them against hacks and theft.

But it doesn’t just store keys inside the Trezor Password Manager application but can also authenticate each wallet transaction. On the other hand, this hardware allows you to make a backup copy of all the information and for this, it integrates several standards of the recovery seed phrases.

In the event of losing the device, users can re-enter the 12 words and retrieve all the information from their wallet.

In this sense, this model is equipped with Shamir Backup, a security standard consisting of Sequences of up to 33 words to secure crypto accounts.

Regarding its design, the device has a touch screen and an interface through which it is possible to verify and approve all operations, so that you know exactly what data is being sent and exchanged with the counterpart.

Billfodl steel wallet

It is a metal wallet compatible with hardware wallets that supports seed phrases of up to 24 words so, in the case of losing the private keys, to be able to re-enter the account.

The seed phrase follows the BIP-39 standards, a private key generation method.

Words are randomly emitted in English, forming a set of phrases, which then allow users to retrieve and secure accounts.

Along these lines, it is recommended to write the seed phrase on one of these steel plates and not on a computer or paper, which are less secure and less durable supports. Experts also recommend making several backup copies of the seed phrase and one of the ways is by using these physical steel wallets.

In various e-commerce sites, you can buy complete kits of several plates that are mounted with screws and then store them in a drawer for long periods of time.

The main characteristic of this format is that as they are made of stainless steel, they are waterproof, fire retardant, shockproof, hacker-proof and they are not easy to break. Therefore, they can be preserved for a long time.

HTC Exodus 1S

It’s about a telephone launched in December 2019 and is listed as one of the best cryptographic cell phones in the entire market. It is capable of storing multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and various tokens of the Ethereum ERC20 type in the digital wallet of the cell phone itself.

The device was factory equipped with a crypto wallet called Zion, a private vault that requires multiple verification instances to function. Zion is a private key management platform that relies on phone hardware but combines hardware and software.

Regarding the technical characteristics of the HTC Exodus 1S cell phone, has a 5.7-inch screen and a resolution of 720 by 1440 pixels. It runs on Android 8.1 operating system in its Oreo version and has a Snapdragon 435 chipset and eight cores.

It has an internal storage of 64 GB and is not expandable for security reasons. Another interesting aspect of the device is that it has a fingerprint to verify the identity in the cryptographic wallet that comes from the factory.

Billfodl Faraday Bag

This bag model was created to store electronic devices – such as a Ledger wallet, Trezor or a cell phone – inside and prevent them from receiving radio signals, including wi-fi, bluetooth, RFID, GPS, cellular signals, radio signals and infrared to maximize safety.

According to the manufacturer Billfodl, It was specially designed for hardware wallets that use bluetooth such as the Ledger Nano X, key fobs, cell phones and tablets. Y It is made of ballistic nylon with three layers of high armor fabric, making it waterproof and suitable for military and forensic use.

Its main objective is, in the case of carry cold wallets that store cryptocurrencies, protect them from being stolen or interfered with by attackers.

If someone misappropriates the portfolio, it is possible to follow where an offender is going thanks to its remote manipulation technology via bluetooth.