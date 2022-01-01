Bolivian Vice President Says He Overcome Covid-19 Twice With Ancestral Medicine

The vice president of Bolivia, Aymara David Choquehuanca, revealed this Thursday that contracted covid-19 twice so whatovercame the disease with the use of ancestral medicine and that he even ate grass.

“I have spent the first time coronavirus and I have overcome it with ancestral medicine (…) Then it has given me again and I have overcome it with natural medicine, “said the second authority in the country.

Interviewed by the private radio station Fides, Choquehuanca, Foreign Minister of former President Evo Morales (2006-2019), assured that because he contracted the virus twice, his body acquired “immunity.”

“There are two ways acquire immunity: naturally and artificially (vaccines) and I have acquired natural immunity, “he said.

He did not specify when he became ill, but assured that on both occasions he used traditional or ancestral medicine.

He explained that he consumed “turmeric, ginger, onion, garlic, honey” that he prepared mmix them to drink in the morning, as well as “honey with lemon”.

He also pointed out that he chewed coca leaves, mixed with bicarbonate, an ancient practice in Bolivia, mainly among Aymara and Quechua peasants, who are the majority in the country.

“Coca with ‘bico’ (bicarbonate), that’s very good,” said Choquehuanca and “I’ve even eaten grass,” he said.

Indigenous peoples in Bolivia have shown reluctance to immunize and they opt for the consumption of natural plants, mainly in infusions.

The vice president became the focus of controversy in Bolivia, because local media reported that he had not accessed any of the covid-19 vaccines since the campaigns began at the beginning of the year.

The name of Choquehuanca does not appear in the data bank of the Ministry of Health.

The opposition demanded that the senior official be vaccinated and lead by example, amid an increase in cases in the fourth wave that affects the country.

Bolivia registered a new record on Wednesday, since the pandemic began in March 2020: 6,149 infections in one day.

Choquehuanca said that for clear the controversy will be vaccinated for the first time “in the next days”, although it assured to be immunized by natural route.

Bolivia, with 11.5 million inhabitants, added more than 591,770 sick people and more than 19,650 deaths, at the peak of a new wave.

