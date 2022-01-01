Brian Nichols condemns imprisonment and violence against Ana Margarita Vijil

The Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States, Brian A. Nichols, condemned through the social network Twitter the alleged assault in prison on the opponent Ana Margarita Vijil, detained for 200 days in the cells of the Directorate of Judicial Assistance (DAJ).

«The alleged attack on the Nicaraguan opposition policy Ana Margarita Vijil by her jailers violates her human rights. We condemn the unjust imprisonment and violence of the Ortega-Murillo government against Vijil. We urge the immediate release of all political prisoners, “says the tweet from the senior US official.

The reported assault of Nicaraguan opposition politician Ana Margarita Vijil by her jailors violates her human rights. We condemn the Ortega-Murillo government’s wrongful incarceration and violence against Vijil. We urge the immediate release of all political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/T2JM6XTk23 – Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) December 30, 2021

This Thursday morning, Vijil’s mother, María Josefina Gurdián, known as Pinita Gurdián, reported to the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) that a high-ranking Ortega police officer entered the cell where he was intoxicated. his daughter is found to attack her. The mother does not know if the assault was physical or sexual.

«We want to share with you with great anguish that we have received credible information that recently my daughter Ana Margarita Vijil was attacked by a high-ranking police officer. According to this information, in the early morning of December 19, said officer entered the cell of the Directorate of Judicial Aid, where Margarita is kidnapped and held incommunicado, “Gurdián denounced through a press conference via zoom. where the director of Amnesty International for the Americas, Erika Guevara Rosas, was present.

Faced with this situation, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in conjunction with the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner (Oacnudh) urged the State of Nicaragua to guarantee the right of detained women, as well as the immediate detention of women. that they are arbitrarily detained.

“The IACHR and Oacnudh express concern about the health situation of Ana Margarita Vijil, who was allegedly attacked by a police officer in cells in El Chipote on December 19; and they urge the State to facilitate visits by their family members and independent doctors, “the IACHR published on its Twitter account.

Vijil turned 44 on recent December 18. She was arrested on June 13 with other leaders of the Unamos party, founded by dissidents from Sandinismo in the mid-1990s under the name Movimiento Renovador Sandinista (MRS).

She was charged by the Prosecutor’s Office at the end of August for being the alleged perpetrator of the crime of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity.”

After their arrest, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that they were being investigated for “having strong indications that they have attacked Nicaraguan society and the rights of the people, in accordance with Law No. 1055, Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People, to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace ”, legislation created and approved by the Daniel Ortega regime last December.